IFPA Update on U.S East Coast Port Strike

Without agreement on a new labor contract, operations at 14 US ports will cease on October 1. Those ports include: Baltimore, Boston, Charleston, Hampton Roads, Houston, Jacksonville, Miami, Mobile, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, Savannah, Tampa and Wilmington. The ports in question are currently operated under a contract between the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) and the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) that expires at Midnight, September 30. At this time, both sides are signaling their belief that a strike will occur and no new offers will be made prior to October 1. The White House has indicated publicly that they are not considering the use of Taft Hartley provisions to prevent a work stoppage from occurring.

What is IFPA Doing?

Beginning earlier this year, IFPA joined a broad business community effort raising concerns about the potential impact of a failure by the two parties to reach a labor agreement. Earlier this month, it became evident that negotiations were not proceeding at the pace necessary to avoid a shutdown and a second letter was sent by IFPA and others to raise awareness and request White House intervention. In just the last few days, IFPA has also worked more specifically with the agriculture community to seek intervention by the Administration.

In recent days, IFPA staff have been in communication with members to gather data and information about the specific challenges our industry faces by this potential shutdown. Efforts to mitigate the impact are already underway, but there are serious concerns about if the strike occurs and lasts for an extended period. This will directly impact both imports and exports via these 14 ports. We also believe their will be indirect impacts to ports not listed but that could see increases in cargo movements. IFPA members should expect to see global repercussions for both businesses and consumers especially if the stoppages linger

IFPA is also speaking directly to the Administration, including staff at the White House and USDA to relay our industry specific concerns. We have also been engaging with members of the national and global media to inform and make connections to members where possible. We welcome any and all information that you believe may be relevant for those conversations.

Next Steps

IFPA will continue to seek additional avenues to urge the parties to reach a deal and to urge policy makers to intervene to prevent a strike. We will also continue to work with the administration, industry allies and others to limit disruption to the supply chain should a strike occur.

Letters Sent By IFPA

June 25, 2024: East Coast-Gulf Coast Port Labor Negotiations Coalition Letter to President Biden

September 17, 2024: Joint Association Coalition Letter to President Biden – East Coast Gulf Coast Port Labor Negotiations

September 25, 2024: Ag Letter on East and Gulf Coast Port Operations