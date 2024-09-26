IFPA Update on U.S East Coast Port Strike

International Fresh Produce Association Produce September 26, 2024

Without agreement on a new labor contract, operations at 14 US ports will cease on October 1. Those ports include: Baltimore, Boston, Charleston, Hampton Roads, Houston, Jacksonville, Miami, Mobile, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, Savannah, Tampa and Wilmington. The ports in question are currently operated under a contract between the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) and the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) that expires at Midnight, September 30. At this time, both sides are signaling their belief that a strike will occur and no new offers will be made prior to October 1. The White House has indicated publicly that they are not considering the use of Taft Hartley provisions to prevent a work stoppage from occurring.  

What is IFPA Doing? 

Beginning earlier this year, IFPA joined a broad business community effort raising concerns about the potential impact of a failure by the two parties to reach a labor agreement. Earlier this month, it became evident that negotiations were not proceeding at the pace necessary to avoid a shutdown and a second letter was sent by IFPA and others to raise awareness and request White House intervention. In just the last few days, IFPA has also worked more specifically with the agriculture community to seek intervention by the Administration.  

In recent days, IFPA staff have been in communication with members to gather data and information about the specific challenges our industry faces by this potential shutdown. Efforts to mitigate the impact are already underway, but there are serious concerns about if the strike occurs and lasts for an extended period. This will directly impact both imports and exports via these 14 ports. We also believe their will be indirect impacts to ports not listed but that could see increases in cargo movements.  IFPA members should expect to see global repercussions for both businesses and consumers especially if the stoppages linger 

IFPA is also speaking directly to the Administration, including staff at the White House and USDA to relay our industry specific concerns. We have also been engaging with members of the national and global media to inform and make connections to members where possible. We welcome any and all information that you believe may be relevant for those conversations.  

Next Steps 

IFPA will continue to seek additional avenues to urge the parties to reach a deal and to urge policy makers to intervene to prevent a strike. We will also continue to work with the administration, industry allies and others to limit disruption to the supply chain should a strike occur. 

Letters Sent By IFPA  

June 25, 2024: East Coast-Gulf Coast Port Labor Negotiations Coalition Letter to President Biden 

September 17, 2024: Joint Association Coalition Letter to President Biden – East Coast Gulf Coast Port Labor Negotiations

September 25, 2024: Ag Letter on East and Gulf Coast Port Operations

Related Articles

Produce

PBH Connects Produce Industry With Retail Dietitians & Foodservice Leaders at IFPA’s Global Produce & Floral Show

Produce for Better Health Foundation Produce August 17, 2022

After a two-year hiatus, the Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) is thrilled to announce they will bring 20+ influential retail dietitians and foodservice leaders to its 2022 Retail & Foodservice Immersion Event, held alongside the International Fresh Produce Association’s (IFPA) Global Produce & Floral Show, taking place October 26-29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

Produce

IFPA Brings Agribusiness Industry Together at Mexico Conference

International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Produce March 27, 2024

The event, taking place May 22-May 23 in Guadalajara, is the only event in Mexico that brings together the entire supply chain of the fresh produce industry.  With leaders, business owners, and decision makers connecting and exhibiting their products and innovations at the event, it’s a strategic opportunity for those who do business in Mexico  or who wish to do business in Mexico.   