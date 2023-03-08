IFPA Women’s Conference to Empower Attendees with Insights, Networking, Inspiration

Washington D.C. and Newark, De. – The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is bringing top speakers and networking opportunities to The Women’s Fresh Perspectives Conference, April 16-18 in Orlando, FL. This highly popular event cultivates women’s potential, develops their skills, and advances their careers. It is also one of the most visible IFPA commitments to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

“Empowered women empower others, and IFPA’s expert speakers will do just that for current and aspirational female leaders in our industry,” said Brenda Necic of Pure Hothouse Foods, Inc., and conference co-chair. “Women benefit from more effective leadership training that is informed by, shaped by, and focused on women’s perspectives – training developed through a ‘gender lens’ — and that’s at the heart of this event.”

At the conference (https://www.freshproduce.com/events/womens-fresh-perspectives-conference/) attendees will:

· Discover how Predictive Index results can increase efficiency and productivity and reduce stress

· Learn to build and use their personal brand

· Discuss taboo, uncomfortable, and often ignored (yet important) issues for women in fresh produce and floral

· Negotiate from a position of power

· Shed financial inhibitions to become savvy investors and achieve independence and security

· Understand how advocacy makes an impact and ensures legislators in Washington, DC understand industry’s needs as they pass laws and enact regulations

· Grasp the value of a multigenerational workplace

· Hear what’s new and how they can help their organizations become part of the sustainability solution

· Join a year-round mentoring program to continue the leadership development they begin at the conference

“This conference equips women personally and professionally, with development opportunities for everyone – emerging, mid-level, and executive female leaders. It is unique among other professional programs in our industry,” Necic said. “We’re thrilled to welcome speakers that will challenge and inspire participants.”

Speakers include:

· Chemmy Alcott, legendary British skier, four-time Winter Olympian; BBC “Ski Sunday” & Olympic Presenter

· Leadership guru Mimi Brown

· IFPA CEO Cathy Burns, IFPA board chair, and

· Laura Himes of Walmart

· Beth Keeton, founder & CEO, Elephant House PR

· Karen McCollough, nationally known speaker and expert on change, generational opportunities, and workforce trends

· Tamara Muruetagoiena, IFPA’s director of sustainability

· Predictive Index expert Vicki Myoda

· Charlotte Stallings, speaker, author and former vice president of investment strategies and national spokesperson for Ameriprise Financial

· Lori Taylor of The Produce Moms

· IFPA’s Mollie Van Lieu, vice president, nutrition and health

· Kate Wade, certified executive coach

“IFPA is committed to advancing the skills, leadership, and opportunities for our members, which will advance our industry as well,” Necic said. “We’re especially proud to have a strong suite of women’s programs within our talent portfolio.”

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence.