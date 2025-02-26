In Bloom Announces Winners of Inaugural Awards Celebrating Women in Produce

Event Set to Honor Trailblazers and Rising Stars in the Industry

Mission, TX – In Bloom, Texas International Produce Association (TIPA)’s Women in Produce, is thrilled to announce the winners of its first annual awards program, set to honor outstanding women who have made significant contributions to the produce industry. The awards will be presented at the inaugural ceremony, In Bloom: TIPA Women Honoring Their Own, on February 27 at The Radisson in McAllen, TX.

The event celebrates three remarkable women whose achievements and leadership have left a lasting impact on the industry:

Legacy Award: Pamela Mitchell

Founder, Mr. Lucky

A Vietnam Veteran and trailblazer in the produce industry, Pamela Mitchell transformed the landscape of Mexican fresh vegetables in the U.S. market. Starting as a line packer for Pillsbury’s fresh vegetable line, Pamela’s eye for quality led to her promotion as QC inspector for fresh asparagus. She later brought Mr. Lucky to the U.S., growing it into one of the most recognizable Mexican brands. For over 40 years, Pamela educated U.S. and Canadian retailers on the benefits and quality of Mexican-grown produce, leaving a legacy of advocacy and industry growth.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Mary Velasquez

General Manager, Coast Tropical

With over 30 years of dedicated service in the produce industry, Mary Velasquez has shattered boundaries and inspired countless women to pursue excellence and amplify their voices. She made history as the first Hispanic woman on the TIPA Board of Directors, served as Chairwoman of the BIMP Committee, and continues her influence as a member of the National Mango Board.

Rising Star Award: Kristen Davis

Food Safety Manager, Tex-Mex Sales

A third-generation farmer from South Texas and an alumna of Texas A&M University, Kristen Davis is making waves as a fresh voice in a new generation of produce. She currently serves as the Vice President of the South Texas Onion Committee, Chairwoman of Y-TIPA, and is an active member of the TIPA Board. Her passion for food safety and commitment to industry growth make her a standout rising star.

“These incredible women embody the spirit of leadership, perseverance, and innovation that drives our industry forward,” said In Bloom Chair Michelle Cortez. “We are thrilled to celebrate their achievements and highlight the positive impact they’ve made in the produce community.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized among such inspiring women,” said Kristen Davis. “I hope to continue paving the way for future generations and encourage more women to take on leadership roles in agriculture.”

The awards will be presented on:

February 27, 2025

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Radisson

2721 S. 10th St., McAllen, TX 78503

Both men and women are encouraged to attend this exciting inaugural event. Please RSVP here, as space is limited.

Following the awards ceremony, attendees will have the opportunity to network and celebrate women in produce.

“This event is not only about honoring achievements but also about fostering community and inspiring the next generation of women leaders in produce,” added Cortez. “We look forward to coming together and celebrating the incredible contributions of these trailblazers.”

For more information, or to get involved with In Bloom, contact Michelle Cortez at shelly@babia.com.mx or April Flowers at aprilf@lonestarcitrus.com.

About In Bloom

In Bloom, TIPA’s Women in Produce initiative, empowers and advances women in the produce industry through networking, mentorship, advocacy, and professional development. With a commitment to building a supportive community of female leaders, In Bloom inspires collaboration to drive fresh produce consumption and prepare women to lead in a dynamic and evolving industry.

About the Texas International Produce Association

The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, advocating, promoting, and representing the over $13 billion of fresh fruits and vegetables that are grown in Texas or consider Texas their first point of arrival for domestic distribution. TIPA was created in 1942 by a group of industry leaders who shared a vision to expand the region’s produce industry. Today, TIPA represents more than 450 member companies throughout the fresh produce supply chain. Membership ranks include growers, shippers, grocery stores, foodservice distributors, importers and a host of allied industries. For more information, please visit www.texipa.org.