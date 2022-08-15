Index Fresh Adds Brandon Rossi to Sales Team

Corona, C.A. — NEW JERSEY NATIVE PUTS HOMEGROWN KNOWLEDGE TO WORK EXPANDING AVOCADO AUDIENCE NATIONWIDE

While its meteoric rise in popularity has made the avocado a staple in many households, the newest member of Index Fresh’s sales team, Brandon Rossi, intends to elevate that statement to “every household.” The company is thrilled to add Rossi to a team that upholds a legacy of connecting customers with the freshest and most delicious avocados.

“The avocado is an extraordinary fruit, and at Index Fresh, we exclusively entrust its care to extraordinary people,” said John Dmytriw, Vice President of Business Development at Index Fresh. “It was clear to us from the moment we met him that Rossi is one of those extraordinary people.”

Born and raised in New Jersey, Rossi holds a degree in Business Management and Business Marketing from Centenary University in his home state. He used his academic foundation as a springboard to gain sales and product management experience within the produce industry over the last several years.

Now poised to deliver on his goals for Index Fresh, Rossi has witnessed firsthand the avocado’s expansion into the East Coast lifestyle with its arrival on menus and in grocery store aisles. He noted that East Coast consumers are still learning about the versatility and health benefits of the avocado. “The East Coast avocado market is ripe—pardon the pun—for growth,” Rossi said. “By developing an understanding of my customers’ needs and using a variety of tools—from adjusting fruit sizing, country of origin or ad timing—I look forward to raising my customers’ avocados program to the next level.”

Index Fresh works diligently to link avocado growers who produce the finest fruit to consumers who seek the finest fruit. By developing trusted relationships, the company has earned its reputation for being nimble and responsive to market changes and new ideas while holding fast to its traditions of honesty and commitment. “We select team members that reflect these values, and Rossi is a great fit,” said Dmytriw. “His goals are the company’s goals, and everyone’s goal is to put more of this healthy, delicious fruit on plates between the Pacific and the Atlantic.”

ABOUT INDEX FRESH

Index Fresh is a global marketer of avocados, sourcing from all major growing regions around the world, including California, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Through its dedication to quality, consistency, and innovation, Index Fresh continues to be a leader in the industry. Over the years the company has earned its reputation for quality and integrity with an unwavering commitment to honesty, hard work, and providing outstanding results to their partners — growers and trade alike. Headquartered in California, the company has facilities spread across Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado, and Illinois. Index Fresh started operations at its packing, bagging, and ripening facility in Pharr, TX, in 2018.