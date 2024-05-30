Index Fresh Adds Laura Lutjen to Business Development Team

CORONA, CA — Index Fresh, a global avocado marketing and distribution company, has announced the addition of Laura Lutjen to its Sales & Business Development team. An industry veteran, Lutjen contributes extensive experience with fresh produce brand growth on a nationwide scale. Over the course of several years, she has led regional teams for national brands and developed valuable networks and lasting industry relationships. The Index Fresh team will introduce Lutjen during its educational avocado programming at the West Coast Produce Expo in Palm Desert from May 30 to June 1.

“We are thrilled to bring Laura on board during such an exciting time at Index Fresh,” said John Dmytriw, Index Fresh Vice President of Business Development. “Her expertise and strong results in national fresh produce will make her a key player for Index Fresh on day one. We are in the business of developing relationships and over- delivering for our customers, and Laura adds a seasoned understanding of our vision, goals and company ethos.”

As former VP of Customer Development at Organicgirl Fresh Salads, Lutjen built national brand awareness and expanded sales for the top organic salad company in the U.S. “I’m very enthusiastic about joining Index Fresh and continuing to connect with new customers by growing my network into new areas,” Lutjen said. “The team at Index Fresh is full of innovative leaders with a focused growth plan, so I look forward to hitting the ground running at a company with an impressive history.” Lutjen will expand the team from her home base of Kansas City, Kansas.

The timing is ripe as Index Fresh will be active at the fast-approaching West Coast Produce Expo (WCPE), where they will provide avocado supply chain insights through educational tours and presentations. Index Fresh will offer WCPE attendees an experience in the field via a tour at an avocado grove on Friday, May 31, followed by a packhouse tour where participants will learn about quality controls, sorting and ripening techniques. On Saturday, Index Fresh will be exhibiting at booth #104 with its Business Development and Sourcing teams on hand.

“We are in the middle of our California avocado season, so WCPE is an important opportunity to show customers the processes and systems we have in place to deliver delicious avocados from the Golden State,” Dmytriw said. “Our team could not be more excited to lead customers on educational tours in the field and to be able to describe how we go about business, from the groves to our relationships and delivery of premium avocados.”

About Index Fresh:

Index Fresh is a global marketer of avocados, sourcing from all major global growing regions, including California, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Through its dedication to outstanding quality, consistency, and service, Index Fresh continues to be a leader in the industry for over 100 years. Headquartered in California, the company has facilities strategically located in Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado, and Illinois. For more information, visit www.indexfresh.com