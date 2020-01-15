Index Fresh Excited for California Avocado Season This Year

Riverside, C.A. — California-based global avocado marketer, Index Fresh is looking forward to an “on” year for the California crop. The company is expecting promotable volumes from late winter of 2020 into early fall. “We will be looking at extending the season on the front and back ends,” said Giovanni Cavaletto, VP of Sourcing at Index Fresh.

The ample rainfall last winter and a year of rest all lead to a very strong bloom for the 2020 harvest. “Index Fresh has been working hard with growers through seminars to help increase per acre production in California. Harvest coordination is key, and how we harvest this season can have direct results on the 2021 crop,” said Cavaletto. Through the seminars, Index Fresh has supported growers in improving irrigation methods, pruning, pollination, and mulching, among other practices.

Index Fresh was holding kickoff meetings leading up to 2020. “In early January, we will hold grower meetings in San Luis Obispo, Oxnard, and Fallbrook to share information on the California crop, imports, and our team’s approach to be the best handler in the industry,” said Cavaletto.

THIRD SEASON OF INDEX FRESH’S GEM AVOCADO

Index Fresh is excited to kick off the third season of its standalone rollout of the GEM avocado. “We will be doubling our offering of GEM this year, and we’re thrilled to roll it out late winter,” said Cavaletto.

The GEM avocado is a larger fruit with a striking appearance — bright green color with golden speckles on its thick skin, which darkens as it ripens. It is eye catching and has easy peelability making it a great option for consumers. Index Fresh has developed special promotions and point of sale materials for the GEM season.

For more information on Index Fresh and the California season, visit indexfresh.com/avocados/variety/

###

ABOUT INDEX FRESH

Index Fresh is a global marketer of avocados, sourcing from all major growing regions around the world, including California, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Through its dedication to quality, consistency, and innovation, Index Fresh continues to be a leader in the industry. Over the years the company has earned its reputation for quality and integrity with an unwavering commitment to honesty, hard work, and providing outstanding results to their partners — growers and trade alike. Headquartered in California, the company has facilities spread across Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado, and Illinois. Index Fresh started operations at its packing, bagging, and ripening facility in Pharr, TX, in 2018.