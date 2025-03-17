Index Fresh Launches California Crema Gem Avocados

It’ll soon be the “time to shine” for avocados wearing the California Crema label offered exclusively by Index Fresh, a global avocado production, distribution, and marketing leader. Icons of the Golden State, California Crema Avocados are the GEM variety — gold-flecked, deliciously creamy, and in season annually between April and July, while supplies last.

This season, avocado lovers will discover something extra special with California Crema. The unique offering is harvested by California farmers, packs tons of flavor and nutritional density, and pairs resilience with responsibility. Sold bagged and in bulk with eye-catching, innovative packaging, California Crema sets itself apart from other avocado options on the market.

“Feedback on GEMs has always been through-the-roof positive, so we are very bullish on their potential to wow nationwide,” said John Dmytriw, Index Fresh Vice President of Business Development. “They perform outstanding in taste tests and have distinctive qualities like gold-flecking and an easy-to-peel skin. The new California Crema brand draws consumers into this limited release offering, with stand-out marketing that educates and creates excitement around the GEM variety that we are proud to have helped put on the map.”

“Rich, creamy avocados are already staples of California cuisine and the go-to ingredient for restaurants and home chefs that want to deliver on exceptional flavor,” said Kellen Stailey Martin, Index Fresh Vice President of Marketing. “The market is ripe for a delicious new variety that sparks excitement and pays attention to the rising consumer demand for more environmentally mindful packaging. California Crema brings all these key elements to life and partners with farmers who have invested years in cultivating a promotable level for the 2025 crop.”

GEM avocados are often associated with farming practices that strive to minimize their environmental impact, like growing on compact trees that have a more dense and efficient fruit set, producing more within a smaller footprint. The fruit grows inside the lush canopy where they are insulated from direct sun and more resilient to extreme weather. The California Crema program also harnesses sustainable initiatives through incorporating recyclable paper film, certified home-compostable PLUs and net bags, and biodegradable cartons into the product line. “We are excited that California Crema will elevate the GEM variety’s already beneficial farming practices with packaging designed to reduce the environmental footprint,” Stailey Martin notes.

Contact your Index Fresh Sales Representative for more information on the California Crema bulk and bag programs and visit CaliforniaCremaAvocados.com learn more.

About Index Fresh

Index Fresh is a global marketer of avocados, sourcing from all major global growing regions, including California, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Through its dedication to outstanding quality, consistency, and service, Index Fresh continues to be a leader in the industry as it has been for over 100 years. Headquartered in California, the company has facilities strategically located in Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado, Illinois and Georgia. For more information, visit www.indexfresh.com