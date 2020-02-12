Index Fresh Offers Colombian Avocados for Second Season

Riverside, C.A. — California-based global avocado marketer, Index Fresh, is looking forward to the 2020 Colombia season offering high-quality fruit in limited volumes. This is the second season of Index Fresh bringing Colombian avocados to the U.S. market since starting its partnership with Colombian growers last year.

“We are very enthusiastic about this opportunity. After 20 years of volume growth exceeding 10% per annum, supply for the U.S. market has been relatively flat for the last four years. Colombia represents an opportunity to diversify the supply of Hass avocados In the United States,” said Giovanni Cavaletto, Vice President of Sourcing, Index Fresh. Volumes will be low in the near-term but will grow significantly over the next 3-5 seasons.

Index Fresh has been building relationships with growers in Colombia since 2012-13. The 2017 rule allowing Colombian Hass into the United States has helped grow Index Fresh’s mission to supply high quality avocados as demand continues to grow around the world.

“The groves are very young and the number of groves certified for the U.S. is relatively low. Its proximity to the market is one of the big advantages. They can ship from the Pacific and the Caribbean, allowing them to reach several important ports in less than a week,” said Cavaletto.

The traviesa bloom (or off bloom) comes off June-September and represents 35% of the total harvest, while the normal harvest for Colombian Hass takes place November-February and represents two-third of the total harvest. “Due to altitude differences in separate growing regions, Hass will eventually be virtually year-round in Colombia, with peak months of production,” he added.

“The growers we have identified in Colombia represent forward-thinking, progressive farmers that very much align with the way Index Fresh approaches the avocado market,” said Cavaletto. Index Fresh has long had a keen focus on sourcing in Latin America with Mexico and South America each playing important roles. The global marketer has worked in both Michoacán and Jalisco for years, and continue to lead importers from Chile and Peru since they entered the U.S. market.

For more information on Index Fresh, visit indexfresh.com/avocados/regions.

ABOUT INDEX FRESH

Index Fresh is a global marketer of avocados, sourcing from all major growing regions around the world, including California, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Through its dedication to quality, consistency, and innovation, Index Fresh continues to be a leader in the industry. Over the years the company has earned its reputation for quality and integrity with an unwavering commitment to honesty, hard work, and providing outstanding results to their partners — growers and trade alike. Headquartered in California, the company has facilities spread across Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado, and Illinois. Index Fresh started operations at its packing, bagging, and ripening facility in Pharr, TX, in 2018.