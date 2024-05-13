Index Fresh Peruvian Avocado Programs Offer Attractive Fixed Pricing Throughout Summer

Early Commitments Lock-In Pricing and Payoff throughout the Peruvian Season

Corona, Ca – Hass avocados from Peru will be prime for selling to US consumers in time for the 2024 backyard barbecue season. Customers of Index Fresh, a global avocado marketing and distribution company, can count on availability of the premium Peruvian harvest throughout summer with attractive fixed pricing available on fruit secured now as part of prebooked, season-long programs for retail and foodservice.

“We anticipate opportunities for an abundance of Peruvian avocados entering the US supply chain late this spring and throughout summer,” said Dalila Rivera, Index Fresh VP of Sourcing. “The timing of Peruvian avocado arrivals is slightly earlier this year and perfect both for filling in a rare supply gap on Mexican avocado imports and for the Peruvian harvest to add an important and competitive fruit source for our customers throughout the season.”

Index Fresh delivers consistent supply from their three main sourcing destinations during the summer months — California, Mexico, and Peru — which will balance the market and stabilize US supplies all summer. Peruvian fruit will hit its primary harvest starting the last week of May and promotable volumes will arrive in the US throughout the season and into September.

“A consistent, reliable harvest of quality fruit from Peru in this window is important this year and will continue to be a significant piece of the US avocado supply puzzle during the summer months,” Rivera said. “It’s guacamole season and the Peruvian program brings another attractive option into the market to expand consumer choices. Ordering now incentivizes steady shipments into U.S. ports at the best pricing available.”

Index Fresh procurement and sales teams are actively building programs that meet summer demand. Locking in prices now adds predictability to costs and secures volumes at competitive rates that are stable throughout the summer season. Contact your Index Fresh Sales Representative today to take advantage of Peru’s avocado offering.

About Index Fresh:

Index Fresh is a global marketer of avocados, sourcing from all major global growing regions, including California, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Through its dedication to outstanding quality, consistency, and service, Index Fresh continues to be a leader in the industry for over 100 years. Headquartered in California, the company has facilities strategically located in Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado, and Illinois. For more information, visit www.indexfresh.com