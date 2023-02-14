Index Fresh VP of Sales Todd Elder Retires After 27 Years

Corona, CA – After 27 years and millions of pounds of avocados sold, Index Fresh Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Todd Elder is retiring. Over the course of his trailblazing career, Elder and his sales team helped to transform the avocado from an exotic fruit rarely seen outside of a chip and dip bowl to a produce section powerhouse beloved for its health attributes and its delicious versatility.

“Todd Elder has been a major force in the avocado industry over his career, driving the category to new heights year after year,” said Steve Roodzant, President and CEO of Index Fresh. “I’m particularly grateful for his steady leadership during my time at Index Fresh and he will be sorely missed.”

Elder joined the Index Fresh team in 1996 when annual avocado consumption in the United States was 500 million pounds and Index’s sales department included just two employees. Now Americans consume nearly 3 billion pounds of avocados annually, and Index Fresh’s sales department places hundreds of millions of pounds

of avocados in retailers and restaurants around the country.

“I started when the industry was just beginning to emerge into something much bigger,” said Elder. “In surfing terminology, we caught the wave and continued to ride it a long, long way.”

According to Elder, the secret to his success in avocado sales was simply the Golden Rule. “If you treat people the way you want to be treated, then your customers become your friends and it becomes a very different relationship,” he said.

Relationship building also made Elder a well-loved member of the Index Fresh family. His co-workers describe him as caring, hardworking, and dedicated. Long time co-worker Debbie Willmann, Index Fresh’s Vice President of Sales, said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, mentor, co-worker and friend! I always felt like Todd had my back in every situation.”

“Todd’s work ethic is top-notch,” said John Dmytriw, Index Fresh’s Vice President of Business Development. “Never leaving a task incomplete or business unattended, his laser focus and attention to detail are next level. His customer-focused mindset has been a stellar example of how business should be approached day in and day out.”

Elder studied Finance in college, then quickly found his way into the produce industry. His father worked in bananas, and Elder cut his teeth in produce checking in trucks loaded from the banana boats in Long Beach. From his father, Elder gleaned this important piece of advice: There’s no need to seek outside validation when you’re in sales. Everything you need to know about your performance is in the numbers.

The growth of the avocado industry and Elder’s contributions to that growth allowed him to start a family and raise four kids doing what he loved. In his retirement, Elder looks forward to more time with his wife, kids and grandkids traveling, camping, snow skiing and cycling.

Index Fresh’s Vice President of Operations Santiago Pacheco credited Elder for playing a key role in building Index Fresh into the highly respected, successful company that it is today. He encouraged Elder to enjoy his well-earned retirement, noting, “…no more meetings, no more deadlines, and endless time to relax with the family. You will be missed.”

Ever humble, Elder credits the Index Fresh company culture and its loyal staff for his successful career. “Our sales group did the heavy lifting, and made my job easy,” he said. “You’re only as good as the people you’re around, and Index Fresh has really good people.”

ABOUT INDEX FRESH

Index Fresh is a global marketer of avocados, sourcing from all major growing regions around the world, including California, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Through its dedication to quality, consistency, and innovation, Index Fresh continues to be a leader in the industry. Over the years the company has earned its reputation for quality and integrity with an unwavering commitment to honesty, hard work, and providing outstanding results to their partners — growers and trade alike. Headquartered in California, the company has facilities spread across Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado, and Illinois. Index Fresh started operations at its packing, bagging, and ripening facility in Pharr, TX, in 2018.