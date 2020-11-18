Index Fresh’s Debbie Willmann Moves Into New Role of Director of Sales

Riverside, C.A. — Index Fresh announced Debbie Willmann as the Director of Sales. In her new role, Willmann will help manage the company’s existing domestic and international account base and set target growth goals, while expanding Index Fresh’s customer network.

“Debbie’s deep knowledge of the business gathered over three decades allows her to add tremendous value to our customers and the Index Fresh team. She will do a great job and I’m very excited to see her flourish in this new role!” said Steve Roodzant, President and CEO of Index Fresh.

She will also support Todd Elder, VP of Sales and Marketing, with key accounts; supervise the sales support department; and be the sales liaison between Operations, Logistics, Procurement, and the California Field Team.

“Willmann’s 30-year career at Index Fresh has given her vast knowledge and experience across all departments. That combined with her commitment to excellence will help us grow even more robustly with her as Director of Sales,” said Elder. “She’s been an excellent colleague for the last 26 years and we’re all looking forward to this next step.”

Willmann has developed long-term partnerships with customers on a global scale in the last three decades. “This is an opportunity for me to help guide the company on a grander scale. We are expanding internationally and building new partnerships in other countries of origin, and I’m excited to be a part of that,” said Willmann. “I see nothing but growth and opportunity for Index Fresh.”

ABOUT INDEX FRESH

Index Fresh is a global marketer of avocados, sourcing from all major growing regions worldwide, including California, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Index Fresh continues to be a leader in the industry through its dedication to quality, consistency, and innovation. Over the years, the company has earned its reputation for quality and integrity with an unwavering commitment to honesty, hard work, and providing outstanding results to its partners — growers and trade alike. Headquartered in California, the company has facilities spread across Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado, and Illinois. Index Fresh started operations at its packing, bagging, and ripening facility in Pharr, TX, in 2018.