Industry Stakeholders Champion New USHBC ‘Grab a Boost of Blue’ Strategic Positioning

Grab a Boost of Blue, USHBC’s strategic positioning and consumer call to action, inspires and drives demand for blueberries through a comprehensive marketing campaign singularly focused on getting blueberries onto shopping lists and into grocery carts. The program was launched along with an industry resource hub packed with tools, assets and ideas for stakeholders throughout the chain to leverage and share for promotional purposes across retail, social, print and digital channels.

Since the start of the program, many partners have stepped up as champions of Grab a Boost of Blue. “I was truly very excited to see the marketing program push for blueberries. I have been grabbing other blueberry posts and creating my own for several years, and it was great to see the USHBC help out farmers with their one-stop marketing site,” said John Allison of Allison Acres Organic Blueberry Farm & More in Pinetta, Florida. “I hope we keep up this momentum for many years.”

We’re grateful to all these important industry players that help us enhance USHBC’s national consumer marketing and promotion programs to take Grab a Boost of Blue to the next level.

