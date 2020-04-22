Industry Veteran Andy Tudor Explores New Options with AT Ag Consulting

Yakima, WA;- Andy Tudor has departed Rainier Fruit Co, Selah, WA, where he was Vice President of Business Development. Tudor is currently exploring industry options including his new company, AT Ag Consulting where he will offer specialized marketing strategies, operational efficiency reviews, business development planning, as well as consulting services.

Tudor joined Rainier Fruit in 2012 and was instrumental in positioning the company as a leading organic supplier before competition increased across the industry. Under his leadership, Rainier Fruit developed multiple new programs with numerous corporate retailers, increased sales and volume and was part of the team that earned vendor awards at Costco and Whole Foods. Tudor was also instrumental in driving experiential marketing campaigns including sponsorship of the Boston Marathon, Wanderlust, and the Kids Obstacle Challenge as part of the “Wholesome to the Core” program.

When asked about his future, Tudor remarked, “It was difficult to leave Rainier, but I was proud to have served our customers and helped them grow their business for nearly 8 great years.” Tudor continued, “Our industry is built on relationships and collaboration, never has that been more apparent than during the last month and I’m excited to bring my talents to new organizations looking to grow their business and offer innovative programming and sales leadership.”

Tudor has and undergrad degree in ag economics and 30+ years of experience in the produce industry from production, quality services, sales, marketing and business development. His career trajectory has included position a sales position with Holtzinger Fruit where he was handling retail and international sales, and a similar position within L&M Companies facilitating sales and marketing for seven years and growing retail sales by 70+%. But it was his role as Director of Marketing at First Fruits Marketing that allowed him to tackle new sales and marketing initiatives including the launch of Opal apples and the cause marketing campaign, “Take A Bite Out of Hunger” that further elevated his position in fresh produce and apple industry.

Tudor of AT Ag Consulting is available to work with organizations, brands or individual growers on a variety of projects including sales planning, marketing and promotions, quality and spec development, data management and organizational efficiencies as just a few of his services. For more information to reach Andy Tudor call 509-731-6160.