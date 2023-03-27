Industry Veteran Michael Jones Joins The DelFrescoPure Sales Team

(KINGSVILLE, ON – Kingsville, Ontario based grower, DelFrescoPure® has expanded its sales team, with fresh produce industry veteran, Michael Jones. With a career spanning over three decades, Leamington local, Michael brings with him his passion for the industry and knowledge from his positions throughout the years.

“The people and innovation in the industry have kept me here for over 35 years and I am excited to be joining the DelFrescoPure® team and their passion for producing premium quality produce,” states Michael Jones.

The addition of Michael to the DelFrescoPure® sales team will help align its team with sales and retail partnership expansion. “Having grown up in farming and produce, Michael brings a life-long understanding of the industry both from a producer and retailer side. I am confident that he will exceed the expectation of our customer base with the growth of new and existing programs,” says Ray Mastronardi, Vice President of Sales.

The DelFrescoPure® will be at booth #839 during the upcoming Canadian Produce and Marketing Association (CPMA) show in Toronto, Ontario on April 25 – 27, 2023.

About DelFrescoPure®

DelFrescoPure® is an innovator and leader in the premium greenhouse industry that grows and markets tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, beans, and strawberries. We are family owned and operated for over 60 years in Kingsville, Ontario, Canada. We pride ourselves on the quality of our produce, unsurpassed flavour and personalized customer service.

For more information, please contact Sonia Klinger, Marketing Manager at 519-733-6101 or email at soniak@DelFrescoPure.com.