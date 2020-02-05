Industry Veteran Mike Browne joins Mission Produce, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer

Oxnard, CA – Mission Produce, Inc., the world’s most advanced avocado network, announced today that industry executive leader Mike Browne has joined the company as the Chief Operating Officer reporting to

Mission Produce’s President and CEO Steve Barnard.

“Mike is a respected industry veteran with over 35 years of success in worldwide procurement, operations and distribution of fresh avocados and a variety of produce. Mike embodies an operational excellence rigor and will help us achieve our vision of ongoing double-digit growth,”

said President and CEO Steve Barnard. “I am confident in Mike’s ability to deliver results, guide teams and drive innovation across our global

network.”

Effective immediately, Mike will lead Mission Produce’s operations while working in concert with the CEO and executive team to continue developing strategies for each department’s success, targeting attainment of aggressive growth goals while improving efficiencies.

“I’m honored to join a company whose global footprint and strategic growth strategy are exceptional,” said Chief Operating Officer Mike Browne. “I’m looking forward to partnering with Mission Produce’s staff to reinforce innovation throughout a vertically integrated supply chain and accelerate the organization’s continued growth for years to come.”

Before joining Mission Produce, Mike served as Vice President, Fresh Operations at Calavo Growers, Inc., where he obtained a commanding knowledge of fresh fruit production, handling and distribution in the Americas, with extensive global operations, facility acquisition and

development, logistics, marketing and sales management experience. Throughout his career, Mike served on several association and commission boards including the Mexican Hass Avocado Import

Association, Avocados from Mexico, the California Avocado Commission and the California Avocado Society among countless others. Mike earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Business Management from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

About Mission Produce, Inc.: Mission Produce is the world’s most advanced avocado network. The company owns and operates state-of-the-art avocado packing facilities in multiple growing locations including California, Mexico, Peru and Colombia, and it also sources product from countries such as Chile, New Zealand, Guatemala and South Africa. In addition, Mission Produce’s global distribution network includes 11 forward distribution centers in North America, China and Europe. Over the past 35 years, Mission Produce has become recognized as the leader in the worldwide avocado business.



Website Link: www.worldsfinestavocados.com