Inline Plastics Launches New Safe-T-Fresh 7-inch Rounds

SHELTON, CT – Imagine this: you are on-the-go, craving something delicious and perfectly portioned. You don’t just want those freshly cut strawberries; You want something for your sweet tooth; You also need some protein to fill you up. How are you supposed to get it all? The answer is Inline Plastic’s new 20 oz, three-compartment packaging, the TS7020C3. Whether road tripping, on a plane in the air, or kicking back at home, this convenience makes everyone’s life better.

And forget worrying about freshness! These lids prevent food items from mingling with their anti-migration design, keeping flavors pristine until consumption. Inline Plastics is all about keeping your food fresh and safe! Take this opportunity to show customers that you care about the same things and that their safety and happiness are your priority.

The second addition coming soon is the 46 oz option, perfect for storing snacks at home or bringing along shareables for a group of friends! When stopping at the store before a party to grab a last-minute contribution, you’re most likely going to want something that looks pretty, right? A bright and colorful fruit medley in the TS7046 is looking right at you, it is bound to be love at first sight, and that fruit medley will probably go home with you. For that, you can thank the new round!

Why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? Designed with their signature Safe-T-Fresh® technology, each package features tamper evident and tamper resistant seals to keep all food safe and secure. Inline Plastics’ packaging is not just practical… it is sleek, too! With a clear, glossy look, it is easy to spot your favorite treats and maybe discover a few new ones along the way. Simplify snack decisions and help consumers treat themselves to something delicious with our 7-inch rounds family!

No more spills = no more messes! The leak-resistant seal means less waste and a clean environment with sparkling shelves, increasing impulse purchasing while also helping consumers reduce their carbon footprint one snack at a time!

And for the cherry on top? Inline Plastics is completely committed to sustainability and by purchasing these, you can be too! Made with 10% post-consumer PET and 100% recyclable plastic, certified by SCS Global Services, you can encourage consumers to snack guilt-free knowing that their choices are green!

# # #

About Inline Plastics

Inline Plastics, headquartered in Shelton, CT, is the leading manufacturer of innovative, high quality, crystal clear, food packaging with over 55 years of experience. The company transformed the marketplace with their Safe-T-Fresh® line, a tamper-resistant and tamper evident product which utilizes their patented technology, providing retailers and consumers with greater product protection. They continue to design and manufacture packaging solutions that keep food products safe, fresh, and enhance shelf merchandising. The company also offers the most complete line of automated equipment to close, lock and label their packaging. For more information on their vast line of award-winning products, visit inlineplastics.com.