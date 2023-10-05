Innovation at Retail: Meet the IFPA Award Winners

Newark, DE. and Washington, D.C. – Top execs driving retail innovation – the winners of International Fresh Produce Association’s Retail Merchant Innovation Award – will be recognized at the Retail Awards Reception Oct. 20 at the Global Produce & Floral Show in Anaheim, Calif.

“These winners demonstrate passion and purpose in developing innovative strategies to drive produce consumption,” said IFPA vice president Joe Watson. “With this award, IFPA recognizes and celebrates the ‘best of the best’ retailers. We will hear from them at the global show and take the opportunity to congratulate them.”

IFPA awarded winners in five store-count categories:

Randy Bohaty, B&R Stores, Inc. (1-50 stores), Director of Produce, Lincoln, Neb.

From the nomination form: Randy effectively uses ad planning, item planning, competitive team building, and quality communication. Consumers wait with bated breath for particular promotions each year. He uses cutting-edge technology for planning and real-time actionable data to inform his decisions.

Christina Stipe, Price Chopper & Market 32 (51-150 stores), Director Produce/Floral, Albany, NY

From the nomination form: Christina overhauled the corporate strategy to improve everyday pricing on produce while maintaining margin dollars and driving tonnage. The impact improved the chain’s competitive position and contributed to gains in unit market share. She led a cross-functional Produce Refresh project to update and modernize merchandising fixtures and layouts in more than 70 stores, helping to create a “market” feel. Refreshed store sales exceeded baseline store performance and consistently garner higher consumer feedback scores. She engages the internal team, understands content marketing, collaborates with the operations team on efficiencies, and mentors staff.

Mil Mijanovic, Albertsons Companies – Safeway NorCal Division (151-250 stores), Produce Sales Manager, Pleasanton, Calif.

From the nomination form: Mil’s marketing initiatives are vast, from his focus on California-grown to marketing initiatives for fresh-cut, berries, grilling vegetables, etc., both in stores and electronically. His merchandising focus is to maximize sales throughout his department and store, evaluating every display for the contribution to the overall department. Mil’s “power of fresh” aisle features secondary displays of key fresh items displayed in a high-traffic power alley. He also leads in innovation, creating more than 30 new recipes in the fresh-cut operation to drive produce consumption, as well as innovative approaches to equipment, merchandising, and display ideas.

Erin Tice, Sprouts Farmers Market (251-399 stores), Senior Category Manager, Phoenix, Ariz.

From the nomination form: Erin worked with my (supplier) merchandising team to develop a new organic package. She provided valuable input for package development and offered feedback about how it could be merchandised in stores. It takes a lot of extra work and collaboration, but this is essential to our industry’s growth and ability to respond to changing market conditions and consumers. Erin is an advocate for the growers who she believes in. She is willing to do the extra work to bring the best products and experience to consumers. She is also a champion for store teams.

Shawn Peery, Albertsons Companies (400+ stores), National Vice President Produce, Boise, ID

From the nomination form: Shawn is an excellent retailer who knows the business cold and is constantly seeking new solutions to innovate in produce. Shawn is constantly in the market seeking new and innovative ways to drive growth. He tries new merchandising solutions, planograms, and supplier solutions. He has increased distribution, promotion frequency, and breadth across divisions. Shawn demonstrates dedication, commitment to excellence, and efforts to push the supplier community to innovate and seek breakthrough solutions.

“We congratulate these innovative retail execs,” Watson said. “They inspire others in the industry to think creatively about their approach to produce marketing!”

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence.