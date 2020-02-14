Integrated Fresh Solutions Promotes Matt Christ to Vice President of Business Development

Swedesboro, NJ – Integrated Fresh Solutions is pleased to announce that Matt Christ has been promoted to the role of Vice President of Business Development for IFS. In this new position, Christ will be responsible for the sales, growth and marketing of both Kool Logistics and Fresh-Link Produce.

“Christ’s dedication to our company and his continued efforts to grow our business and improve our customer relations has been invaluable, says Garry Rowe, IFS President and CEO. His dedication to Kool and Fresh-Link, as well as his leadership throughout the company has made Christ instrumental in the success of the Integrated Fresh Solution’s family of companies and the right fit for this new VP position.”

Coming from a background in transportation sales, Christ first joined Kool Logistics in 2019 as the director of Business Development and helped to open a Kool Logistics office in Los Angeles, CA. Kool has established themselves as one of the premier west coast transportation providers, specifically dedicated to LTL and FTL produce transportation. During this time, Christ grew to serve as a leader at Kool helping to spearhead both local and national programs.

“I could not be happier or more excited with this opportunity! It will be great to introduce customers to the full extent of services that the Integrated Fresh Solution’s family of companies have to offer”, says Matt Christ.

New Jersey-based Integrated Fresh Solutions is the parent company of Fresh-Link Produce, LLC, a produce sourcing company; and a third-party transportation provider under the LLC, Kool Logistics. IFS handles all backroom activities for the two organizations including accounting, leases, legal and human resources.