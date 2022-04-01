Interko Announces Brand Name for New Ripening Room

MOERKAPELLE, NETHERLANDS – Interko – the designer, manufacturer and installer of the most advanced fruit ripening technology on the global market – will launch its Containerised Ripening Room under the brand name Mobilo at Fruit Logistica 2022, when the world-leading trade fair reconvenes on 5-7 April in Berlin, Germany.

Developed and tested in partnership with Fyffes, the new ripening room has been branded Mobilo to emphasise its unique capability of being transported easily by truck or ship to anywhere in the world.

This special mobility is thanks to Mobilo being constructed inside a standard insulated refrigeration container. The containerised ripening room can ripen up to 20 pallets of bananas, avocados or mangoes at the source or in the destination market.

Interko Managing Director/Partner Chris Maat explains: “Mobilo joins our formidable range of ripening rooms: Ultimo, Axesso and Optimo. It offers international fruit retailers, importers, distributors and wholesalers a mobile, space-saving and multi-functional ripening room which can be used and moved anywhere.”

Maat continues: “The branding highlights the room’s mobility and aligns our new offering with Interko’s other well-known, innovative brands. Interko is a pioneer in the field of containerised ripening rooms. Until now, this type of room has never been proven as an effective solution, which makes our tried-and-tested bespoke mechanical design a world first.”

Interko has already received a high level of interest in Mobilo. On top of its transportability, the room comes pre-fitted with Interko’s latest technology, including a fail-safe ripening control system.

This sensor-based programme is another significant feature which is set to revolutionise Interko’s ripening room offer. It allows fruit operators greater flexibility and responsiveness than ever before to perfect their fruit ripening cycles.

Shortly, Interko will roll out this new ripening controller for use across its range of ripening rooms. More details will be revealed in due course.

Back in Berlin

Interko is eager to meet face to face with customers new and old at Fruit Logistica 2022 following the event’s one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visitors will find Interko in its usual exhibition spot in Hall 1.2, Stand D12. The company’s key personnel will attend, including: Managing Director/Partner Chris Maat; Sales Director, Anna Zegveld; Project Manager, Narcís Guinart; and Marketing Manager, Katya Tsytsyk.

Schedule an appointment by emailing info@interko.com to discuss how Interko can cut costs, decrease energy consumption, enhance fruit quality, and reduce product wastage, appearance and shelf-life.

Interko Sales Director Anna Zegveld explains: “Come and speak to us no matter what stage you’re at within your fruit ripening project. In fact, the earlier the better because global supply shortages are lengthening our lead times, and we may need to make adjustments to your order depending on the availability of materials.”

Maat concludes: “There’s no substitute for doing business in person, and the Interko team cannot wait to make the most of our return to Fruit Logistica. We look forward to meeting in Berlin once again to explain how Interko can add value to your fruit offer! We anticipate another busy show.”

ABOUT INTERKO

Interko is the global leader for the design, manufacture and installation of cost-effective, high-quality and low-maintenance ripening rooms for fresh fruit, and cooling systems for the horticulture sector. Founded over 50 years ago in the Netherlands, Interko develops precise, advanced and energy-efficient systems that are built to last. Since its creation, Interko has installed over 7,000 ripening rooms for bananas, avocados, mangoes, papayas and tomatoes – the earliest of which are still in operation and performing well today. Every year Interko installs around 200 ripening rooms.

For more information, visit: www.interko.com