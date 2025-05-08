International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Honors Best of Industry’s Front Line with Retail Produce Manager Awards

Dallas, TX – At The Retail Conference and Golf Tournament, International Fresh Produce Association announced the 20 recipients of the 2025 Retail Produce Manager Awards, recognizing their outstanding dedication to fresh produce, inventive merchandising, community engagement, and exceptional customer service.

These 20 winners proudly represent the produce industry to the consumer and work to increase sales and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables for their banners and their communities. Their recognition would not be possible without the support of Robinson Fresh.

Christina Hills of Albertsons Companies Inc, Everett, WA

Jonathan Peterson of Big Y Foods, Southbridge, MA

Robert McRee of Brookshire Grocery Company, Midlothian, TX

Laurent Lavergne of Super 1 Foods, Lafayette, LA

Ashley Romano of Corner Market, Hattiesburg, MS

Ian Ayers of Darrington IGA, Darrington, WA

Danilo Agmata of DeCA, Nellis AFB, NV

Kyle Miller of Friday Harbor Market Place #228, Friday Harbor, WA

Jacob Geer of Hannaford, Queensbury, NY

Ryan Vann of Harps, Mountain Home, AR

Matthew Chappell of Harris Teeter, Waxhaw, NC

Tyler LaRue of Hy-Vee, Inc., Ashwaubenon, WI

Ragan Brooks of KVAT Food Stores Inc. DBA Food City, Abingdon, VA

Catherine Gironda of MOMs Organic Markets, Rockville, MD

Timmithy Rich of Price Chopper/Market 32 #131, Rutland, VT

Shelby Hunnicutt of Schnucks, Eureka, MO

Nicholus Mcardle of Sprouts Farmers Market, Downey, CA

Hamlet Sanntos of The Fresh Market, Miami, FL

Tami Hornshaw of The Goose Community Grocer, Langley, WA

Mike Bawol of Tops Friendly Markets, Niagara Falls, NY

“This year’s honorees stand out for their ability to inspire trust, drive produce sales, and bring healthy choices to life for shoppers every day,” said Joe Watson, IFPA vice president of retail, foodservice, and wholesale membership. “Their dedication drives not only department performance but also stronger, healthier communities.”

“We are proud to continue our support of this pivotal program that shines a light on the vital role produce managers play in driving fresh innovation and delivering an exceptional in-store experience,” said Jose Rossignoli, President of Robinson Fresh. “Their commitment to excellence directly impacts how consumers connect with fresh, healthy food every day.”

The winners will be recognized at IFPA’s 2025 Global Produce and Floral Show, October 16-18 in Anaheim, CA, with five produce managers taking home the coveted Grand Prize Winner award.

The IFPA awards program solicits nominations from anyone in the industry who knows a produce manager who is raising the bar on performance. More information is available on IFPA’s website

