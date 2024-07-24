Introducing Mojito FRESHTM: A Unique Sensorial Experience in Table Grapes 

Alicante, Spain – Uvasdoce FRESH proudly announces the launch of Mojito FRESHTM, an innovative table grape variety that promises to deliver an exhilarating, refreshing experience to consumers. Combining sweet spearmint notes with the distinctive sweetness generated from the mix of Moscatel and labrusca flavour, Mojito FRESHTM offers a new, exciting flavor profile unlike any other and is available precisely during the Summer’s most sweltering period.

Developed by leading fruit breeder and innovator BLOOM FRESH, Mojito FRESHTM was considered an outlier due to its unique herbaceous and minty flavor. Despite uncertainties due to its unique and unusual flavor, the passionate team at Uvasdoce FRESH detected a unique opportunity to bring this extraordinary variety to consumers seeking new sensorial experiences.

Josep Estiarte from BLOOM FRESH expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We were pleased by the exciting opportunity to explore the variety of Mojito FRESHTM planted by our farming partner Uvasdoce FRESH. This collaboration allows us to connect with a new target of consumers and attract new shoppers to the table grape category.”

The journey of Mojito FRESHTM is a testament to the influence and foresight of growers committed to innovation. Uvasdoce FRESH identified the potential of this variety and collaborated with BLOOM FRESH to cultivate a new refreshing variety that offers a refreshing twist on the traditional table grape. Lidia Aracil, Exporter and Import Manager at Uvasdoce FRESH, was inspired by the grape’s flavor, exclaiming that it reminded her of a Mojito. This inspiration led to the birth of a new collection of table grapes, aimed at young adults and adults seeking a sweet escape and a taste of summer in a healthy, permissive treat.

Grown in the strategic microclimate of Alicante, Mojito FRESHTM thrives in the optimal conditions provided by the region. This variety will be available across major retailers in Spain, including Consum, Carrefour, and Alcampo, ensuring that consumers nationwide can enjoy this unique, refreshing experience. Miriam Cutillas, General Manager, shared her eagerness, stating, ” We are thrilled to launch Mojito FRESHTM across all touchpoints and drive sampling of this remarkable variety created by the team at BLOOM FRESH through natural hybridization. This marks the beginning of a new season of delicious, natural, and healthy experiences to excite shoppers in the Summer. We see immense potential in Mojito FRESHTM and look forward to future expansions.”

Marie-Anne de Béjarry, Global Marketing Manager at BLOOM FRESH, commented on the brand creation, stating, “Mojito FRESHTM represents the essence of innovation and distinctiveness that defines BLOOM FRESH. We aim to captivate and attract consumers by offering new and exciting flavors and experience achieved through natural hybridization of existing cultivars. This refreshing variety invites young adults and adults to explore unique sensorial profiles, elevating the table grape category and creating unforgettable, personalized moments.”

Alvaro Muñoz, CEO of AMFRESH, expressed his excitement about this development, stating, “At AMFRESH, our mission is to push the boundaries of innovation to entice and captivate consumers. The synergy between our genetic platform, BLOOM FRESH, and our farming and retail services at Uvasdoce FRESH exemplifies our commitment to excellence. This collaboration has led to the creation of Mojito FRESHTM, a unique variety that promises extraordinary taste and a refreshing experience. We are committed to elevate the category, promote healthy snacking and delight shoppers.”

Mojito FRESHTM will be the pioneer variety in a much-anticipated FRESH Mocktail Collection, offering unique sensorial and flavorful profiles of table grapes reminiscent of exotic libations with a clear focus on healthy snacking. Summer promises to be a lot cooler with these playful, refreshing and exciting new varieties, starting with MojitoFRESHTM, released this week across select Spanish retailers.

Uvasdoce FRESH and BLOOM FRESH are proud members of the AMFRESH Group, which seeks to create a new horizon of fresh foods and deliver natural, healthy, and delicious products to excite consumers worldwide.

About UVASDOCE FRESH

Uvasdoce FRESH, a proud member of the AMFRESH Group, is a premier grower of premium patented table grape varieties. With a rich history rooted in tradition and innovation, Uvasdoce FRESH is dedicated to producing the highest quality grapes through sustainable practices and advanced agricultural techniques. Our commitment to excellence ensures that each grape delivers an exceptional taste experience. Uvasdoce FRESH continuously strives to bring new and exciting varieties to market, delighting consumers with fresh, delicious, and healthy options. For more information, visit www.uvasdoce.com

About BLOOM FRESH

BLOOM FRESHTM International is the world’s largest premium fruit-breeding company and a global leader in fruit innovation. BLOOM stands as a beacon of innovation and sustainability. With 45 years of combined experience, BLOOM uses natural breeding techniques to develop new table grape, raisin, and cherry varieties for customers worldwide. BLOOM will advance the produce industry by bringing forward varieties with improved eating characteristics and long-term sustainable crop production for growers. With headquarters and state-of-the-art Innovation Centers located in Spain and the USA, BLOOM stands at the forefront of creating a healthier, tasteful, and sustainable future for growers and consumers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.bloomfreshglobal.com.

About AMFRESH Group

AMFRESH GroupTM is a global agritech fresh food company focused on varietal innovation, agriscience, biotechnology, sustainable farming, and global commercialization of Citrus, Table Grapes, Cherries, Tropical & Superfoods, Apples, Pears, Plant-Based Foods & Freshly Squeezed Juices, and Flowers. With over 90 years of expertise, AMFRESH Group operates in more than 60 countries with 8.500 employees. Privately held and driven by a passion for innovation, AMFRESH Group serves top retailers worldwide through its end-to-end vertically integrated model, Amplifying the goodness of natureTM. For more information, please visit www.amfresh.com.