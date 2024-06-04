Introducing Red Kale Medley, a Mix of Baby Red and Green Kale Complemented by B&W’s Signature Watercress

FELLSMERE, Fla. — B&W Quality Growers, the world’s largest grower of watercress, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation in premium leafy greens: the Red Kale Medley. This new blend is expertly crafted for the foodservice industry and features a nutritious and vibrant mix of baby red and green kale, complemented by B&W’s signature watercress.

Red Kale Medley is designed to meet the increasing demand for versatile, healthy, and flavorful ingredients in professional kitchens. This product provides chefs and culinary professionals with a colorful, nutrient-rich base for various dishes. Whether it’s enhancing salads, sandwiches, or entrees, Red Kale Medley adds both visual appeal and a nutritional boost.

“With the introduction of Red Kale Medley, we are expanding our portfolio to include more diverse, chef-driven options that cater to the creative and health-conscious needs of today’s foodservice industry,” said Mark DeLeo, CEO of B&W Quality Growers. “This medley is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation and an opportunity for chefs to elevate their dishes with the finest ingredients.”

The Red Kale Medley is harvested at peak tenderness and flavor to ensure the highest quality. Thanks to B&W Quality Growers’ sustainable farming practices and controlled growing environments, it is available year-round.

B&W Quality Growers provides the foodservice sector with products that taste great and contribute to a healthier menu. Red Kale Medley is packed with vitamins and antioxidants, aligning with culinary trends favoring quality, flavor, presentation, and health.

For ordering information, product samples, or additional details about the Red Kale Medley, please contact your B&W Quality Growers representative or certified distributor or visit www.bwqualitygrowers.com.

About B&W Quality Growers

B&W Quality Growers has been farming responsibly since 1870. We’re the largest growers of distinctive leafy greens, including watercress, arugula, spinach, and water spinach. We sustainably grow, pack, and ship the highest quality distinctive leafy greens, providing well-being for our consumers and value for our customers. We’ve done this with zero product recalls and aim to provide a healthier, more flavorful world using premium leaves in everyday recipes. Follow B&W on our social media pages: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.