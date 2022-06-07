Ippolito International Announces COO Promotion

Salinas, California – Ippolito International announced the promotion of Keith Mallett to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

“Since joining the company in 2016, Keith has shown an unwavering commitment to our organization,” said Joel Ippolito, President, Ippolito International. “His consistent leadership and ability to problem-solve have greatly contributed to our success, and our ability to respond to changing customer needs and market challenges.”

Keith’s background in the produce industry is diverse, balanced between field operations and value-added processing. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, Keith went to Taylor Farms, where he worked for five years. In his new role as COO, he will continue leading the operations team, as well as oversee the continued growth and expansion of the Ippolito International group of companies.

Joel added, “With Keith’s new role, we are confident that he will continue to add significant value and support to our organization, while driving us to deliver to the goals of our strategic plan.”

Ippolito International is a second-generation family-owned business and a full service growershipper-processor operating year-round with seasonal operations in California and Arizona. We offer a robust product line of organic and conventional premium quality vegetables under the Queen Victoria brand, and are the largest supplier of fresh Brussels sprouts in North America. www.qvproduce.com