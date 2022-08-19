Ippolito International Announces New Members of Sales and Marketing Team

Salinas, California — Ippolito International is excited to announce two additions to its Sales and Marketing teams, Jacob Abramson and Ceily Hepner.

Jacob recently joined Ippolito International after working at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. Additionally, he has experience at Dole Berry Company and Markon Cooperative, also, Jacob received the prestigious ‘1 40 Under Forty” award in 2015. “Jacob brings over fifteen years of progressive produce experience to our group. With a strong track record of commodity management that includes quality inspections, the berry category, and western vegetables, he’s got the experience and the judgment to contribute to our strategic sales objectives here at Ippolito”, said Dan Canales, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He added, “Jacob also brings customer management to our team. His background across different customer segments includes retail, foodservice, wholesale, and broker management. With Jacob added to our team as a Sales and Commodity Manager, we’re very well-poised for continued growth.”

Ceily Hepner has joined Ippolito International’s marketing team as a Marketing Coordinator. With four years spent as a Communications major student at California State University, Fresno, her studies focused on marketing, event management, and business. She supplemented this curriculum with positions in retail sales, working at brands such as The Nike Outlet and VANS Shoestores; additionally, she interned at Salinas, California’s Chatterbox PR. “Ceily has a can-do attitude, and her proactive nature allows her to take on new tasks and see them through to completion. Marketing requires attention to detail, and focus, and Ceily brings self-discipline and motivation to our organization,” said Lara Grossman, Director of Marketing. “We look forward to Ceily’s contribution to our team, as she learns the many facets of produce marketing that our industry offers”, she concluded.

Ippolito International is a second-generation family-owned business and a full-service grower-shipper processor operating year-round with seasonal operations in California and Arizona. We offer a robust product line of organic and conventional premium quality vegetables under the Queen Victoria brand and are the largest supplier of fresh Brussels sprouts in North America. www.qvproduce.com