Ippolito International Announces Promotion in Sales Department

Salinas, California — Ippolito International announced a leadership change in its Sales department.

Effective this week, Bob Polovneff has been promoted to Director of Sales and Commodity Management. In this role, he will oversee the daily sales activities of the department. Additionally, Bob will have oversight of the commodity manager team. Dan Canales, Sr. VP of Sales, Marketing and Processing said, “Bob’s contribution here has been impressive, and we’re glad that he’s able to assume a stronger role on our team.”

Bob brings considerable experience in the produce industry with tenure at Salinas-based grower shippers including Ocean Mist and Dole, as well as with retail food company Topco.

“Bob is very well-suited to the role of Director. He is a produce veteran, with the skills and experience we value here at Ippolito International,” said Keith Mallett, COO. Ron Mondo, President, said “We are excited to announce Bob’s promotion. Since he’s been here, he has demonstrated strong leadership skills and has been an invaluable contributor to our company’s growth.”

Ippolito International is a second-generation family-owned business and a full-service grower/shipper/processor operating year-round with seasonal operations in California and Arizona. We offer a robust product line of organic and conventional premium quality vegetables under the Queen Victoria brand and are the largest supplier of fresh Brussels sprouts in North America. www.qvproduce.com