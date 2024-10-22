Ippolito International Launches Brussels Sprouts Kits

Salinas, California – Ippolito International announced its launch of a new product line in fresh cut vegetables category, Queen Victoria Brussels Bites™ Kits.

Brussels sprouts have been a rapidly growing segment within the fresh vegetables market. Significant growth has occurred in the foodservice arena, with Brussels sprouts increasingly on the menu. “The opportunity with Brussels sprouts is that consumers enjoy them at restaurants and want to replicate that flavor and texture at home. This led us to perceive a gap in the retail market for an easier-to-cook, fresh cut Brussels sprout, packaged with seasonings and toppings” said Lara Grossman, Director of Marketing. Ippolito International conducted trials to produce a smaller cut of Brussels sprouts that cooks quickly in a sauté cooking application. The proprietary Brussels sprouts cut is bite-sized, making it easier to cook Brussels Bites™ on the stove-top in about 10 minutes.

Brussels Bites™ Kits include pre-washed, bite-sized Brussels sprouts packaged with flavorful seasonings and toppings that the consumer adds to the Brussels sprouts before cooking. Easy to follow sauté and roasting instructions are included on the packaging. In order to appeal to a broad consumer range, four flavors were developed that will launch in January 2025, including Barbecue Cheddar, Garlic Parmesan, Mediterranean Feta, and Asian Chili.

“We are excited to expand our Brussels sprout offerings”, said Dan Canales, Senior VP of Sales, Marketing and Processing. He continued, “The growth in Brussels sprouts has been rapid, and our position as the leading Brussels sprout grower and processor has given us unique insights to what the consumer wants. Flavor and convenience are always at the top of the list, and Brussels Bites™ deliver both. We will sample these at this week’s IFPA Global show in Atlanta, and we look forward to seeing you at booth 3761.”

Ippolito International is a second-generation family-owned business and a full-service grower-shipper processor operating year-round with seasonal operations in California and Arizona. We offer a robust product line of organic and conventional premium quality vegetables under the Queen Victoria brand and are the largest supplier of fresh Brussels sprouts in North America. www.qvproduce.com