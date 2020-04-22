Island Harvest Food Bank Receives 30,000 Pounds of Potatoes from Bushwick Potato Commission to Help Feed Long Islanders Impacted by the Coronavirus

LONG ISLAND, NY — Bushwick Potato Commission, a Farmingdale, NY-based grower and distributor of potatoes and other produce, recently donated approximately 30,000 pounds of New York State-grown potatoes to Island Harvest Food Bank to help provide food to Long Islanders affected by the coronavirus pandemic. New York State Assemblyman Steve Stern was on hand, along with representatives from Bushwick Potato Commission, to help offload the potatoes at Island Harvest Food Bank’s Hauppauge Distribution Center on Friday, April 17, 2020.

“We are grateful to the Bushwick Potato Commission for their incredibly generous donation, which will help people across Long Island struggling to feed their families because of the economic havoc created by the pandemic,” said Randi Shubin Dresner, president and CEO, Island Harvest Food Bank. “It’s good to know we have such a valued partner working with us to make sure that no one on Long Island goes hungry.

“As a family-owned and operated company for four generations, we are proud to be able to give back when Long Islanders need it most,” said Ken Gray, VP of Sales and Marketing, Bushwick Potato Commission. “Our entire Bushwick family understands the importance of lending a helping hand during this difficult time. We will all get through this by working together!”

Bushwick Potato has been working with local growers to supply its supermarket and foodservice customers for more than 85 years.

“During this time of unprecedented challenge and urgent need in our community, I was pleased to join with Bushwick Potato Commission to donate thousands of pounds of produce to Island Harvest Food Bank,” Assemblyman Stern said. “I encourage all who need assistance to contact Island Harvest and also ask our neighbors for donations to ensure that no families go hungry during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

Since the beginning of March, Island Harvest Food Bank has distributed more than one million pounds of food at more than 330 sites across Nassau and Suffolk counties to address the increasing problem of food insecurity caused by the unprecedented public health crisis. The food bank is also providing Long Island residents with additional resources, including applying for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and other benefits and referrals.

For more information about Island Harvest Food Bank, visit www.islandharvest.org or call 631-873-4775.

About Island Harvest Food Bank

Island Harvest Food Bank is a leading hunger-relief organization that provides food and other resources to people in need. Always treating those it helps with dignity and respect, its mission is to end hunger and reduce food waste on Long Island through efficient food collection and distribution; enhanced hunger-awareness and nutrition-education programs; job training; and direct services targeted at children, senior citizens, veterans, and others at risk of food insecurity. As a result of Island Harvest Food Bank’s dynamic business model, more than 94 percent of expended resources go directly to programs and services that support more than 300,000 Long Islanders facing hunger. Island Harvest Food Bank is a lead agency in the region’s emergency response preparedness for food and product distribution. It is a member of Feeding America®, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization. For five consecutive years, Island Harvest Food Bank has earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, a leading independent charity watchdog organization. Island Harvest Food Bank is among just 9% of the organizations rated by Charity Navigator to merit the four-star designation. More information about Island Harvest Food Bank is at www.islandharvest.org.

# # #

Photo caption Left to right: Marc Suntup, VP Development, Island Harvest Food Bank; Marc Turner, Director of Sales, Bushwick Potato Commission; New York State Assemblyman Steve Stern; and Ken Gray, VP, Sales and Marketing, Bushwick Potato Commission.