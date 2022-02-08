Israel’s Largest Fresh Produce Exporter, Mehadrin, to Use Save Foods’ Treatments

Miami, FL – Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an Agri-Food Tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that Mehadrin Tnuport Export L.P. (“Mehadrin”) has started using Save Foods’ green treatment in their citrus packing houses. This is in line with their goal to export high-quality produce using as few fungicides as possible (in line with new European guidelines) and to continue to drive down produce waste for their retail customers.

With over 5,000 hectares of agricultural holdings, Mehadrin is Israel’s largest grower and exporter of citrus, and other fruits and vegetables, and a trusted distributor for major retailers in Europe, North America and Asia. The company is also the leading global supplier of world-renowned JAFFA brand oranges. The company has annual sales of approximately $300 million with over 70% of their produce exported globally.

The EU Commision’s new Farm to Fork strategy is an initiative that aims to significantly reduce the use of pesticides and shift the farming industry to 25% organic farming by 2030. As a result, the shipping of fresh produce is becoming more and more challenging, especially over long distances where more fungicides are usually needed to keep the produce fresh with minimum waste.

Save Foods’ products are non-toxic and eco-friendly and have been found to allow a significant reduction in fungicides during the post-harvest stage. The advantage of Save Foods’ treatment is that it reduces, and in some cases even eliminates, fungicides residues on the produce while maintaining freshness over extended periods.

Mehadrin’s COO, Mr. Iftach Nahari, added “Mehadrin, as a respectable and experienced export company, works hard to ensure that we export the best products while complying with the strictest regulations and our customers’ requests. The world is moving towards low residue of pesticides and fungicides, while aiming to maintain a high quality product and freshness of fruit with the least amount of waste. I believe our partnership with ‘Save Foods’ will help us continue to offer top-of-the-line produce all around the world, while fulfilling the new requirements.”

Dan Sztybel, Chief Executive Officer of Save Foods Ltd., the Company’s subsidiary, commented “We are proud that a company of Mehadrin’s caliber has entrusted Save Foods to treat citrus fruit in their packing houses. I am convinced that Save Foods’ treatments will assist Mehadrin in maintaining its position as an industry leader. I am confident that our partnership geared towards treating citrus fruit will lead to further opportunities to treat other fresh produce grown and packed by Mehadrin.”

About Mehadrin

For more information visit our website at http://www.mehadrin.co.il/

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the Agri-Food Tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing, including, citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product.

For more information visit our website at https://savefoods.co/

