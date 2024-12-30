Italian Tradition Brings Flavor to Asia with European Art of Taste

The excellence of Italian fruit lands in Asian markets thanks to the European Art of Taste project, promoted by CSOItaly and co-financed by the European Union.

BEIJING — The campaign aims to enhance the Italian agricultural tradition and make its excellent products – kiwis, fresh and processed tomatoes, oranges and apples – known to a public increasingly attentive to quality and health benefits.

Europe and also Italy, with its long agricultural history, is recognised worldwide for its food products of the highest quality. The European Art of Taste project aims to convey not only the intrinsic value of its fruit, but also the deep connection between Mediterranean culture and agriculture. Italian fruit is cultivated using methods that respect nature, combining tradition and technological innovation to guarantee high standards of quality and food safety.

“Italian fruit is much more than just a food. It is the expression of an age-old culture linked to the land, quality and sustainability,” says Luca Mari, Head of European Projects at CSOItaly. “With the European Art of Taste project, we want not only to promote our products in Asia, but also to share the experience and values of ‘Made in Italy’, which combine authentic flavours and health benefits.”

The project also emphasises the importance of the Mediterranean diet, recognised by UNESCO as an intangible heritage of humanity. Fruits such as oranges, apples, kiwis and fresh tomatoes are the basis of this diet, known to promote longevity and the prevention of chronic diseases. The Asian market, which is increasingly sensitive to wellness and health, represents an extraordinary opportunity for Italian producers to promote fruit as an integral part of a healthy lifestyle.

By introducing Italian fruit to Asian markets, the project aims to strengthen trade links between Italy and Asian countries, promoting Italian agricultural excellence. Quality fruit, sustainable and rich in flavour like that produced in Italy, responds perfectly to the demand for fresh and natural products that characterises Asian consumers today.

The project The European Art of Taste – Fruit & Veg Masterpieces aims to promote and inform about high-quality European fruits and vegetables and is financed by CSO Italy and the European Union. The following Italian companies also participate in the project: RK Growers, Mazzoni Group, Apofruit, Origine Group e Oranfrizer.

CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy’s leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy’s mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.

Funded by the European Union. However, the views expressed are those of the author(s) alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the awarding administration can be held responsible for them.

