It’s In the Bag: Bonduelle Drops New Ready-to-Eat Lunch Bowls

Chef-Crafted, Plant-Rich Meals Made Easy and Delicious for On-The-Go



IRWINDALE, Calif. — Sad lunches are now a thing of the past. Bonduelle, a global leader in plant-rich products, is revolutionizing lunch time with its new line of ready-to-eat Lunch Bowls, elevating mealtime for college students, young professionals and on-the-go eaters everywhere.

Chef-crafted for the generation that demands more from their meals, Bonduelle Lunch Bowls are made with 100% plant-powered ingredients and packed with 10g+ of protein to keep hungry, active people energized all day long. The brightly-designed, microwave-safe packaging makes it easy to enjoy these Bowls anywhere – eat them straight from the bag or heat them up for a warm, satisfying meal in seconds.

“We know that the majority (77%) of Gen Z live busy lifestyles and are looking for quick and easy meal options that don’t sacrifice on taste. They want high-quality solutions that deliver more than just fuel, they want something that excites them*. And that’s exactly why we created these Lunch Bowls,” said Bobby Chacko, CEO, Bonduelle Americas. “With no artificial preservatives, these bowls prove you don’t have to compromise on quality or taste, no matter how busy your schedule is.”

With four varieties now on shelf, Lunch Bowls serve up exciting textures and bold globally-inspired flavors in a perfectly balanced, veggie-packed meal that’s ready any time. (SRP $4.99)

SPANISH FUSION: Where smoky paprika meets tender lentils and hearty bulgur – topped with roasted veggies and sweet cherry tomatoes for a taste that transports. Every bite brings major Spanish vibes with zero passport required.

Where smoky paprika meets tender lentils and hearty bulgur – topped with roasted veggies and sweet cherry tomatoes for a taste that transports. Every bite brings major Spanish vibes with zero passport required. SOUTHWEST FUSION: The perfect combo of bold and spicy, featuring two types of quinoa, chickpeas, and sweet roasted corn. We added a kick of chili pepper because basic just won’t cut it when you’re this hungry.

The perfect combo of bold and spicy, featuring two types of quinoa, chickpeas, and sweet roasted corn. We added a kick of chili pepper because basic just won’t cut it when you’re this hungry. MEDITERRANEAN FUSION: Fresh herbs and garlic bring nutty farro and tender black-eyed peas to life in this Mediterranean-inspired bowl. With grilled veggies and briny green olives in the mix, this bowl hits different.

Fresh herbs and garlic bring nutty farro and tender black-eyed peas to life in this Mediterranean-inspired bowl. With grilled veggies and briny green olives in the mix, this bowl hits different. INDIAN FUSION: Warm aromatic spices meet perfectly cooked bulgur and lentils. Topped with roasted veggies and sweet cherry tomatoes, it’s the satisfying meal that’ll have everyone asking, “what’s in your bowl?!”

“These Lunch Bowls represent more than just convenient meals – they’re the first step in Bonduelle’s mission to revolutionize how Gen Z thinks about and experiences plant-rich food,” said Chacko. “We’re meeting young consumers where they are, whether that’s in their dorm rooms, at campus events, or scrolling through their social feeds. This is about making plant-rich, delicious food accessible to everyone, everywhere.”

The launch kicks off with a dynamic campus campaign featuring pop-ups at major Southern California universities including UCLA, UC Irvine, and USC. Students will discover Lunch Bowls at high-energy moments throughout their day – from baseball games to basketball matchups – showcasing how these perfectly portable meals fit seamlessly into their active lifestyles. No prep, no refrigeration needed – just grab, go, and enjoy hot or cold.

This launch marks a pivotal moment in Bonduelle’s evolution from a fresh produce company to a modern consumer goods brand. Building on nearly 170 years of expertise in plant-rich foods as a French family-owned company, Bonduelle is expanding beyond the produce aisle with its first shelf-stable offering in the US. This transformation also includes fully transitioning Ready Pac products – which joined the Bonduelle family in 2017 – to the Bonduelle brand by July 2025, creating a unified powerhouse that combines heritage with innovation.

“We’re not just launching a product – we’re launching a movement,” Chacko added. “Our Lunch Bowls are just the beginning of how we’re reimagining convenient, plant-rich food for the next generation. As we expand beyond traditional categories and spaces, we’re staying true to our mission: making delicious, plant-rich food accessible to all, without compromise.”

A Commitment to Community

Bonduelle’s commitment to consumers extends beyond great meals. In January 2025, the company donated Lunch Bowls to frontline fire crews and evacuees in Southern California, offering a nourishing, plant-rich meal to those impacted by the LA fires.

Availability

Bonduelle Lunch Bowls are now rolling out to stores nation-wide. Learn more at www.bonduellefoods.com.

ABOUT BONDUELLE AMERICAS

Bonduelle Americas is a certified B Corp inviting people to embrace a flexitarian lifestyle with an expanding portfolio of plant-rich products available in and beyond the produce aisle. Based in Irwindale, California, the company operates three facilities in California, New Jersey, and Georgia, and partners with local growers in Salinas, California and Yuma, Arizona to ensure the freshest ingredients and tastiest meals for you and your family. Bonduelle Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Groupe Bonduelle (BON.PA), an established global brand with more than 170 years of heritage bringing the joy of plants to tables around the world.