JAZZ Apple Snackdown Kicks Off New Campaign

T&G’ Global’s JAZZ™ apples are reimagining snacking with a competitive twist. Their newest campaign Bring On the Snack, aspires to motivate shoppers to reach for healthy snacking options, emphasizing the uniquely satisfying crunch of JAZZ™ apples as well as their portable size amongst competing apple varieties.

The brand has tagged foodie influencer, Chef Joel Gamoran, a TODAY show regular and cookbook author, to kick off the campaign. “JAZZ Apples are not only incredibly delicious, but they are also the perfect size for snacking. There are no leftovers and they keep incredibly well in the fridge, so there is less spoilage.” said Chef Gamoran, “If there was a waste-free apple, JAZZ would be it!”

In support of the campaign, Chef Gamoran will lead a culinary competition called the JAZZ™ Snackdown, where he will challenge rival chefs to create unique, nutritious, and tasty snacks featuring JAZZ™apples. The social event will be featured on Instagram starting August 13 and continue weekly through September 7.

Snackdown virtual audience members are encouraged to join in the fun by voting for their favorite snack creation. Each participant will be entered for a chance to win a JAZZ™ Snack Pack filled with JAZZ™ apples and other Bring On the Snack goodies.

The JAZZ™ Snackdown anchors the integrated Bring On the Snack campaign, which employs digital advertising, Youtube videos, retail social posts, and ads to drive apple fans to the JAZZ apple point of purchase. A dedicated microsite features recipes and snacking occasion ideas for the refreshingly crisp fruit.

“Snacking is here to stay, and it’s a habit JAZZ apples want to be part of by providing a healthy option,” said Cecilia Flores Paez, T&G’s Head of Marketing for North America. “Known for their distinct taste, JAZZ apples are lightly sweet and tangy with a crisp bite. Ideally sized for a snack, and deliciously good for you, JAZZ delivers a satisfying lift every time.”

As a top category performer, JAZZ provides shoppers with a premium option at an attainable pricing. With a high-quality supply available, T&G, alongside marketing partners CMI Orchards, Rainier Fruit Co., and Oppy, provides shoppers and retailers a consistently excellent apple year-round.

# # #

About T&G Global: T&G Global works with passionate growers around the world to produce, sell and deliver the highest-quality fruit. We love our food, so we’re constantly exploring ways to make it more sustainable, fresh and delicious, to help people lead healthier lifestyles. T&G is a leader in the premium apple segment with its Envy™ and JAZZ™ branded varieties.

About JAZZ™: JAZZ™ is a trademarked brand that refers to the Scifresh apple variety. It was developed in New Zealand by Plant and Food Research and was patented in 2003 – the same year T&G, which owns the JAZZ™ trademark, began distributing in the U.S. via its marketing partner Oppy. JAZZ™ is now grown under license by T&G in New Zealand, the U.S., Chile, Asia, the UK, France and Australia. JAZZ™ is marketed in the U.S. by Oppy, CMI Orchards and Rainier Fruit Company.