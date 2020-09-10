Jazz Apples Hailed as ‘Irresistibly Crisp and Juicy’ in Rave Review by Oprah Magazine

JAZZ™ apples have received the highest praise from one of America’s most beloved family magazines. OprahMag.com, the digital home of O! The Oprah Magazine, today described JAZZ apples as “irresistibly crisp and juicy” in a hero story about the nutritional benefits of apples.

The OprahMag.com listicle, titled ‘’The Surprising Superfruit That Will Jazz Up Your Snack Routine” details the five reasons readers should make apples their go-to snack.

“In addition to being sweet and delicious, apples serve up many serious, science-backed health benefits. Especially when it comes to red-skinned varieties like JAZZ apples, which are loaded with antioxidant compounds. They’re also irresistibly crisp and juicy,” says OprahMag.com writer, Marygrace Taylor.

The article references studies about apples by both the Mayo Clinic and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, also offering a quote from JAZZ apples ambassador and chef, Joel Gamoran.

“JAZZ™ apples are not only incredibly delicious, but they are also the perfect size for snacking so there are no leftovers and they keep incredibly well in the fridge so there is less spoilage,” says Joel.

Founded 20 years ago by talk-show megastar Oprah Winfrey herself, O! The Oprah Magazine remains a firm authority in the world of cuisine, health, and wellbeing. In addition to a print circulation of over 2.2 million readers, OprahMag.com boasted over 7.8 million unique visitors online between January and March. It remains number one in social engagement over all major women’s magazines and has the highest Instagram engagement among all major media titles.

“We are delighted to see JAZZ apples featured on OprahMag.com,” says T&G Global’s Head of Marketing for North America, Cecilia Flores Paez.

“We are long-time fans of OprahMag.com and their message of community and family, so it means a lot for us to see JAZZ apples recommended to their readers as a healthy and delicious snack.”

Read the full article here

JAZZ apples are responsibly grown by specially selected growers who adhere to a meticulous, quality-controlled growing program which ensures they good to eat, long-lasting and super crunchy!

As a top category performer, JAZZ apples resulted in $45.9K in sales per 26.6M pounds of product over the past year. With a high-quality supply available, T&G, alongside marketing partners CMI Orchards, Rainier Fruit Co., and Oppy, provides shoppers and retailers a consistently excellent apple year-round.

# # #

About T&G Global: NZ-based T&G Global works with passionate growers around the world to produce, sell and deliver the highest-quality fruit. We love our food, so we’re constantly exploring ways to make it more sustainable, fresh and delicious, to help people lead healthier lifestyles. T&G is a leader in the premium apple segment with its Envy™ and JAZZ™ branded varieties.

About JAZZ™: JAZZ™ is a trademarked brand that refers to the Scifresh apple variety. It was developed in New Zealand by Plant and Food Research and was patented in 2003 – the same year T&G, which owns the JAZZ™ trademark, began distributing in the U.S. via its marketing partner Oppy. JAZZ™ is now grown under license by T&G in New Zealand, the U.S., Chile, Asia, the UK, France and Australia. JAZZ™ is marketed in the U.S. by Oppy, CMI Orchards and Rainier Fruit Company.