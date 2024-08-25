JBT Proseal Earns 2024 AgTech Breakthrough Award

Proseal’s Case DeStacker (CDS) has been selected as winner of FoodTech Equipment of the Year, marking the third straight year JBT has been honored in the prestigious program

Adlington, Cheshire — JBT Corporation’s Proseal, the leading provider of packaging solutions for the fresh produce industry, announced that its Case DeStacker (CDS) has been awarded FoodTech Equipment of the Year from the 2024 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. This is the third consecutive AgTech Breakthrough Award win for JBT with OmniBlu earning Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year in 2023 and Proseal’s CP3™ Case Packer winning the FoodTech Equipment of the Year in 2022.

“At JBT, our goal is creating a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable food system through innovative solutions. Proseal’s Case DeStacker is just the latest example of the effort our teams all around the world make every day to make that goal a reality in the food tech industry,” said Jon Garner, President Packaging Group at JBT Corporation. “It’s an honor to have earned an award with the AgTech Breakthrough Awards for three consecutive years. As we set our sights on what is next, we look forward to growing and connecting with new and existing customers throughout the region and beyond while pushing the limits of what we can do.”

Launching in early 2024, the CDS is the latest addition to Proseal’s esteemed line of packaging solutions as a fully automated system designed to enhance the efficiency of its market-leading case packing equipment. By automating the de-stacking process, manual handling demands are significantly reduced, allowing operators to focus on higher-value tasks while ensuring operational speed and safety.

“We’re incredibly proud to see CDS be recognized as FoodTech Equipment of the Year,” said Paul Watkin, Lead Product Line Manager at Proseal. “From top to bottom, the entire Proseal team is dedicated and continues to seek ways to improve our technology to further benefit the fresh produce industry by maximizing efficiency and cost-effectiveness.”

The CDS is compatible with Proseal’s CP2, CP3, and CP4 case-packing machinery and is capable of delivering up to 35 cases per minute, making it suitable for high-demand applications. It can be used to deliver single or multiple stacked cases to both manual packing lines and existing automated packaging equipment.

For safety, the CDS is equipped with a muting light curtain, which ensures compliance with relevant safety standards. The muting sensors can differentiate between a stack of cases and a person entering the area, thereby protecting operators during use.

Additionally, the CDS shares spare parts with the entire tray sealing and case packing range, which promotes efficient stock management. This design choice helps to maintain production speeds, minimize downtime, reduce interruptions, and lower operational costs.

The AgTech Breakthrough Awards are an annual program that recognizes the “breakthrough” leaders in the most competitive categories of technology products and services around the globe. This year marked the fifth annual awards where leading innovators around the world entered across 19 categories and 117 subcategories. A full list of winners can be found by visiting AgTech Breakthrough Awards.

To learn more about Proseal’s innovative case-packing machinery, please visit www.proseal.com. For more information on JBT’s food and beverage solutions, please visit www.jbtc.com/foodtech.