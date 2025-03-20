J&C Tropicals Celebrates 60 Years of Tropical Excellence

Bringing the Best of the Tropics to Tables Since 1964

Miami, FL – J&C Tropicals, a leader in the tropical produce industry, is thrilled to celebrate 60 years of delivering fresh, high-quality exotic fruits, roots, and vegetables to consumers across the nation. More than just distributors, J&C Tropicals serves as trusted tropical produce advisors—thinking like grocers, behaving like health-conscious consumers, and helping retailers maximize their fresh tropical produce offerings.

From their humble beginnings in 1965 as a family-owned business focused primarily on growing Boniato, J&C Tropicals now distributes over 70 exceptional tropical fruits, roots, and vegetables. Their offerings include mangos, avocados, guavas, rambutan, chayote, limes, yuca, ginger, boniato, plantains, and more. They are also the nation’s #1 distributor of dragon fruit.

“As we celebrate this incredible milestone, we reflect on the hard work, passion, and perseverance that have defined J&C Tropicals for six decades,” said Jessie Capote, CEO of J&C Tropicals. “Our journey has been shaped by the dedication of our team, the trust of both our farming and retail partners, and the loyalty of our customers. We look forward to continuing our mission of delivering exceptional tropical produce to the world while honoring our family values and commitment to excellence.”

“Since our father founded the company in 1964, J&C Tropicals has been a pioneer in the tropical produce industry, blending tradition with innovation to bring high-quality products from farms around the world to consumers’ dinner tables,” added Adrian Capote, VP of Sales at J&C Tropicals.

To mark its 60th anniversary, J&C Tropicals will host a series of special events, including community outreach initiatives and collaborations with Executive Chef Luis del Hoyo. Partners are invited to join the celebration by sharing their favorite J&C Tropicals moments using the hashtag #JCTropicals60—because at J&C Tropicals, “We Tropic Like It’s Hot.”

“We take immense pride in the relationships we’ve built—with farmers, retailers, and consumers alike,” said Christian Hosford, VP of Marketing & Brand Creative Director of J&C Tropicals. “Our success is rooted in understanding the evolving needs of the market and delivering tropical produce that excites and inspires with education, tropical nutrition, and culinary experiences. We don’t just sell produce—we create culinary experiences that position us best to educate, advise, and help retailers grow their tropical produce departments in ways that resonate with today’s health-conscious shoppers.”

Looking ahead, J&C Tropicals remains committed to its mission of bringing the best of the tropics to tables everywhere, continuing to serve as the go-to partner for retailers seeking fresh, innovative, and sustainably sourced tropical produce. Here’s to 60+ more years of tropical excellence!

For more information about J&C Tropicals, visit www.jctropicals.com or follow @jctropicals on social media.

ABOUT J&C TROPICALS

Founded in 1965, J&C Tropicals is a family-owned produce company that grows, packs, imports, distributes, and markets exceptional tropical fruits, roots, and vegetables. J&C Tropicals is the #1 grower and distributor of dragon fruit in the United States. The company also specializes in tropical fruits (mango, avocado, papaya, mamay, starfruit, guava, passion fruit, rambutan), roots (yuca, malanga, boniato, ginger, turmeric), and vegetables (chayote, calabaza, aloe, peppers, culantro, plantains, and sugar cane). Headquartered in Doral, FL, J&C Tropicals is on a mission to help the world discover, consume, and experience exceptional tropical produce.

For more information, email info@jctropicals.us or call 305.255.5100.

www.jctropicals.com