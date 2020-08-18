J&D Produce Becomes Little Bear Produce

EDINBURG, Texas – J&D Produce, a company dedicated to providing nutritious fruits and vegetables along with superior service, will now operate under the name Little Bear Produce.

To ensure brand cohesion and consistent messaging across the board, J&D Produce made the decision this year to operate as Little Bear Produce since most of the industry is already familiar with the name. As the company continues to grow and evolve, this rename will help streamline marketing efforts and messaging to both customers and consumers.

Along with the name change, the original Little Bear Produce label will receive a refresh that includes subtle color and design changes. Customers can expect to see the logo refresh this fall on packaging materials, the website, social media and more.

“For the first 35 years of the company’s life, mom and dad, the J and the D, developed and nurtured a label that has become synonymous with quality and service throughout our industry,” said James Bassetti, COO of Little Bear Produce. “The Little Bear brand represents the legacy and teachings of my parents’ parents that have become our essential core values and guiding principles. We are very excited of what is on the horizon and we felt now was the perfect time for the brand to be the focal point of that next chapter in our company’s evolution.”

With this transition, Little Bear Produce is launching their business into the future with full intention to move the industry forward using innovation, customer insight and sustainability.

“This strategic change will help the company to continue to evolve and adapt to changing customer needs,” said Bassetti. “We want our customers to know we will remain a best in class organization for the next 35 years and beyond.”

If you are interested in learning more about Little Bear Produce, please visit littlebearproduce.com and connect with us on Facebook @LittleBearProduce.

ABOUT LITTLE BEAR PRODUCE

With 7,000 acres of farms across 3 countries and 4 states, Little Bear Produce is dedicated to growing and providing fresh fruits and vegetables that meet unrivaled standards of quality, nutrition and taste. The company prioritizes innovation with a relentless search for opportunities to develop new farming, harvesting and production practices, along with a continuous reinvestment in the company through research. Aside from offering an array of products from beets to watermelon, Little Bear is best known for their superior greens and proprietary HoneySweet® Onion. A family-owned company, Little Bear is proud to call the fertile Rio Grande Valley in Texas home. For more information, visit littlebearproduce.com.