Jeff Baskovich Joins Veg-Fresh’s Rapidly Growing Citrus Team

CORONA, CA – Veg-Fresh Farms welcomes industry veteran Jeff Baskovich to the citrus team as Director of Conventional Citrus. Jeff brings a robust set of skills with over 25 years of experience in domestic, export and imports of all citrus varieties.

Jeff’s extensive background in field management and grower relations in all the California citrus districts will be a tremendous addition to the current network of growers and partnerships at Veg-Fresh. Jeff will also focus on building the commodity portfolio to include specialty varieties.

“We knew we had to bring Jeff on board to help us continue driving the success of this program. Obviously, his experience is unmatched, but we needed his expertise in retail and food service contracts, forecasting, managing packing houses, and building new partnerships to secure long-term growth” said Dino Cancellieri, General Partner

“I’m very excited to be part of a family-owned company that is vertically integrated with such a wide product portfolio and knows what it’s like to be a grower. My goal is to continue to create and bring additional value-added programs to compliment what Veg-Fresh does so well” said Jeff Baskovich.

About Veg-Fresh Farms

Veg-Fresh Farms is a third-generation, family-run agribusiness, currently providing fresh produce to national food service chains and national retailers under the Veg-Fresh Farms, Crystal Cove Berry Farms, and Good Life Organic™ labels.