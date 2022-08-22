Jersey Fresh Shore Distribution to Feature Complimentary Peaches

(TRENTON) – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture will highlight Jersey Fresh peaches on National Eat A Peach Day, Monday, August 22, with special visits to the shore towns of Wildwood, Atlantic City and Seaside Heights where NJDA marketing staff will be on hand to distribute complimentary Jersey Fresh peaches to beachgoers.

“We invite shore-goers to take advantage of this promotional distribution,” NJDA Secretary Douglas H. Fisher said. “New Jersey peaches are sweet and juicy and available now at your favorite retailers and farms. New Jersey peach season lasts through the end of September, and this is the perfect time to seek out the different varieties from our growers.”



The peaches will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. until supplies last, at the end of East Schellenger Avenue at the boardwalk near Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, at the end of New York Avenue on the boardwalk near Ripley’s Believe It Or Not in Atlantic City, and along the boardwalk at Grant Avenue in Seaside Heights.

New Jersey was ranked No. 3 in the U.S. for production value for peaches in 2021 according to data from the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service. New Jersey growers harvested 27.5 million pounds of peaches on 3,600 acres for $36 million last year.

Go to www.FindJerseyFresh.com to see where Jersey Fresh peaches are available locally and to find recipes that include delicious Jersey Fresh peaches.

