Jill Moran Re-Joins The Monterey Mushrooms Sales Team

WATSONVILLE, CA | Jill Moran, a long-time Monterey Mushrooms teammate, re-joined the sales team as a Sales Manager based out of Watsonville, California. Moran will manage fresh mushroom sales for retail and foodservice customers in the Western Region.

In this role, Moran will be responsible for the sales of mushrooms grown, packed, and shipped from our farms in Royal Oaks and Morgan Hill, California which grow, harvest, and pack conventional and organic White, Baby Bella & Portabella Mushrooms.

For the past three years, Moran has been the Operations Manager at the Monterey Mushrooms Royal Oaks farm. No stranger to mushroom sales, Moran has 15 years of experience in customer service. “I am looking forward to re-connecting with our customers and helping them grow their mushroom category to the best that it can be.”

“Moran brings a unique balance of Customer Service and Farm Operations to this key role,” said Mike Stephan, Sales Director. “Her local-market knowledge, coupled with first-hand experience in operations will benefit the customers she will serve.”

Outside of work, Moran can be found volunteering and she currently holds the position of president for her local grange, which serves her small town as the local non-profit social hub for community breakfasts, lunches, concerts, and hall rentals. She loves spending time with her children and grandkids. Plus, you can often find her in her garden or cooking up a delicious meal for friends and family.

For more information about the company, visit www.montereymushrooms.com

About Monterey Mushrooms:

Monterey Mushrooms® is a mushroom company where humble folks work hard on nine farms across North America to provide fresh, locally-grown mushrooms to your favorite grocery stores, restaurants, food manufacturers, and institutions. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube!