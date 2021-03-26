Joe Cimino Joins Liberty Fruit as Director of Sourcing

Liberty Fruit Company announced that Joe Cimino has joined the company as Director of Sourcing, West Coast. Cimino will be based in the Salinas Valley and lead sourcing operations in California, Arizona and the Pacific Northwest to support the Kansas City-based wholesaler’s growing retail business.

Liberty Fruit, an iconic Midwest distributor founded in 1965, serves thousands of retail and foodservice customers throughout seven states. According to CEO John McClelland, the addition of this role—and Cimino in particular—is representative of the company’s broader diversification strategy.

“Our job is to deliver solutions that enable our customers to succeed,” said McClelland. “As consumers’ purchasing criteria continue to evolve, the way we operate must evolve with them. We believe having an expert sourcing specialist on the ground with growers on a day-to-day basis elevates our ability to create value opportunities for customers.”

With over 30 years of industry experience, Cimino began his career in 1989 walking fields, inspecting product, and working with harvesting crews as part of a family business. He joined Monterey, CA based Pro*Act as procurement manager in 2000 and remained with the company for nearly 20 years, ultimately becoming vice president of procurement responsible for one of the country’s largest produce buying operations.

“I’m extremely proud to be a part of the Liberty Fruit family, its next chapter of growth and to represent our brand within the supplier community and throughout the industry,” said Cimino. “I’m excited to be working for a company with such a great reputation and one that clearly strives to differentiate through innovation.”