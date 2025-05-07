Joe Cook Promoted to General Manager of ALC Little Rock Office

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce Joe Cook’s promotion to General Manager of ALC Little Rock.

Joe joined the Allen Lund Company in 2016 in the Little Rock office as a Transportation Broker. He has had exposure to all aspects of the company, from sales, accounting, brokerage, account management, and operations management. He will transition from his current role as Operations Manager to General Manager.

Jim McGuire, Executive Vice President, stated, “Congratulations, Joe, on your well-deserved promotion to General Manager of our Little Rock office! Your exceptional work ethic, positive attitude, and strong leadership skills make you an ideal fit for this new challenge. I am confident that Joe will be committed to building an office that the company will be proud of, and I look forward to working closely with him on his personal development.”

Regarding his promotion, Joe said, “I’m honored and excited to take on my new role with the Little Rock office. Over these last nine years, I’ve been privileged to help our office grow to the point of being a “Gear Up” award finalist in 2024. My experience with ALC has given me an appreciation for each and every team member and their crucial role in making the office succeed. I am so thankful to be a part the amazing Allen Lund Company, a company which puts such an emphasis on developing and promoting talent in-house. Thank you to the executive team for the faith and commitment to me and especially thank you to our team in Little Rock for having my back and the commitment that they show in helping me take the office onwards and upwards.”

About Allen Lund Company

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with offices across North America and over 750 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers nationwide to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 640,000 loads a year and was designated by Transport Topics in 2024 as the 17th Top Freight Brokerage Firm. The Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, ranked 48th in the Transport Topics 2024 list of Top 100 Logistics Companies and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. Please click here if you want to join the Allen Lund Company team.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company was named to the 2024 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. In 2023, ALC was included in Transport Topics’ Top Freight Brokerage Firms and Top 100 Logistics Companies lists. Other awards in 2023 include recognition as a Top Food Chain Provider by Food Shippers of America for the second year in a row and a designation as a Top Food Chain Technology Provider. Armstrong & Associates, Inc. placed ALC on their Top 50 U.S. 3PL List and Top 100 DTM 3PL List. In 2022, ALC was named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies, received a Top Software and Technology award from Food Logistics, a Bronze EcoVadis Sustainability rating, and a Bestie Award for Best Philanthropic Initiatives. The Los Angeles Business Journal named ALC one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, and Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers. ALC has also received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com.