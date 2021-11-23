JOH Appoints Brian Maguire to Executive Vice President of Produce New England

Billerica, MA – JOH announced that as of January 1, 2022, Brian Maguire will be the new Executive Vice President of Produce, New England Division.

Brian joined the JOH Produce team in 2001 while he was attending college. Since then, he has continuously proven himself with his produce expertise and sales acumen. Over the past 10 years, he has worked tirelessly to develop and build our produce business throughout our territories. Additionally, he launched our commodity produce business, which continues to see strong growth. Brian truly knows how to create wins for our clients and customers.

“As we continue to focus on servicing our clients’ and customers’ needs, we pause frequently to discuss, plan and develop our next generation of leaders,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO. “The Produce Division has seen amazing results since its founding in 1992. It has expanded and attracted passionate and talented associates, and we have become the premier produce broker in the Northeast. Tom Casey, who has led the division since its inception, has done a masterful job building our team. As Tom reduces his hours and transitions his EVP role over the next year, Brian will undoubtedly do an outstanding job taking the reins of this leadership position. He has deep knowledge, a strong work ethic, the highest level of integrity and an incredible passion to deliver solutions and results for our clients and customers. Congratulations Brian on this well-deserved promotion!”

In his new role as Executive Vice President, Brian will be managing all operations of the Produce New England Division.

Brian lives in Hudson New Hampshire and has two children, Emma and Mason. He can be reached at bmaguire@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.

For additional press information, please contact Tara Buoncuore at Single Source Marketing.