JOH Welcomes Michael Kominsky – Account Executive, Produce, New England

Billerica, MA – JOH proudly welcomes Michael Kominsky as an Account Executive in the Produce Division serving the New England region.

Michael joins the JOH team with over a decade of sales experience in the produce industry. He began his career as a Regional Sales Manager at Hampton Farms where he helped build and expand the business throughout the Northeast. He continued his career as a Regional Customer Manager at Fresh Express. Most recently, Michael was a Regional Sales Manager for Ventura Foods where he made a name for himself as a strong relationship builder and manager with a keen eye for identifying and capitalizing on new business opportunities.

“Michael will make an awesome addition to our Produce team,” said Brian Maguire, JOH EVP, Produce, New England. “His extensive experience in sales, merchandising, and product launches makes him a valuable asset to our expanding and talented group. Welcome to the family, Michael!”

Michael and his wife, Elysha, love to travel. So far, they have visited 11 countries and four continents. He is also a diehard New England sports fan. Produce is not only Michael’s profession but also his passion as he grows peppers, tomatoes and herbs every summer. He can be contacted at mkominsky@johare.com.

JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.