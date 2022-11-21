JOH Welcomes Tom Jenkins to the New England Division as an Account Executive

Billerica, MA – JOH is proud to welcome Tom Jenkins to our Produce Division as an Account Executive.

Tom is a seasoned sales and marketing professional with over a decade of experience growing HP Hood and Chiquita brands in large New England retailers. In addition to being an excellent communicator, Tom has strong industry relationships and consistently delivers results.

“We are excited to welcome Tom to our team,” said Brian Maguire, EVP, Produce Division, New England. “Tom has been very successful at growing clients and customers. We are thrilled to see what he will bring to the JOH family. Welcome to the team!”

Tom and his wife have a 15-month-old daughter. He enjoys spending time with family and friends, going to the beach and hitting the golf course whenever he can. Tom can be reached at tjenkins@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.

