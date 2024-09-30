John Alexander Joins Category Partners, LLC

Category Partners, LLC welcomes John Alexander to enhance our Category Management capabilities.

John Alexander has honed his expertise in Category Management during a career of 26 years with Walmart and Sam’s Club, including 20 years in Produce and Floral with the nation’s largest retailer. John has served in many capacities in his time at Walmart, as a Merchant, Pricing Manager, and Planning Manager. He has assisted other merchants in implementing fact-based strategies to help them achieve or surpass their financial benchmarks for the organization. He also spent the past two years as a National Account Manager with responsibilities for numerous accounts across the US.

“We are so fortunate to have someone with John’s experience and skills join Category Partners,” said Tom Barnes, President and CEO of Category Partners. “He has such a depth of experience in making data uncover opportunities at the retail level and that retailer experience makes his insights invaluable to our clients.”

Away from the office John enjoys spending time with his wife, Carlette, of 26 years. Their favorite pastimes are camping with family, serving in their church and spending time with their 4-legged kids including Charlie (Cocker Spaniel), Daisy (Bull Mastiff), Hank (Great Dane) as well as their cats Harvey and Smokey.