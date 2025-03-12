John Anderson Marks 50 Remarkable Years of Leadership at Oppy

Vancouver, BRITISH COLUMBIA — John Anderson, chair, CEO and managing partner of Oppy, will celebrate 50 years at the company on March 15. What began as a temporary warehouse job in 1975 has evolved into a transformative career, helping guide the organization from a $7 million business to a global powerhouse with $1.5 billion in revenue and 19 locations worldwide.

Born and raised in North Vancouver, Anderson’s journey to CEO was rooted in a strong work ethic and determination. He delivered newspapers at age nine, worked multiple jobs throughout high school, and earned his commercial pilot’s license before his driver’s license.

At 18, Anderson joined Oppy as a warehouse worker, shoveling ice and hauling sacks of potatoes. He quickly rose through the ranks, with then-CEO and descendant of the Oppenheimer founding brothers, David Oppenheimer, recognizing his potential. Anderson played a key role in expanding Oppy into international markets, including Chile and New Zealand, while building a reputation for operational excellence and customer service.

“John’s leadership has been transformative for Oppy,” said David Smith, president and COO. “Under his guidance, the company has grown from a small regional operation into a global leader in the produce industry. His ability to build meaningful relationships with growers, partners and employees has been key to Oppy’s success.”

It was clear Anderson’s vision extended beyond day-to-day operations. He introduced Oppy’s proprietary system that supports virtually every aspect of its supply chain, Optimo, led the creation of David Oppenheimer Transport, now known as Oppy Transport, diversified Oppy’s portfolio into categories, ensuring year-round availability of popular produce via multiple countries of origin, and so much more. In 2004, Oppy launched the expect the world from us promise, a commitment to quality and service that Anderson inspired and remains a core part of the company’s identity today.

“John has always led with the belief that business is about more than just transactions — it’s about building lasting, genuine connections. His ability to lead with heart and insight has shaped not just Oppy’s success, but the culture of trust and collaboration that will drive our future,” said James Milne, senior vice president of categories and CMO.

Under Anderson’s leadership, Oppy has been named one of Canada’s 50 Best Managed Companies every year since 2002, Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures four times, as well as Canada’s Top 100 Employers in 2020 and 2021.

John has been awarded The Packer’s Produce Man of the Year and Produce Marketer of the Year (2000 and 2012), EY’s Canada’s Pacific Region Entrepreneur of the Year (2002 and 2015), ACG BC Dealmaker of the Year (2013), BC CEO of the Year (2014), Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chile American Chamber of Commerce of Philadelphia (2014), Waterstone Human Capital’s Canada’s Most Admired CEO (2017), CPMA and BCPMA’s Lifetime Achievement Awards (2021), Business Laureates Hall of Fame (2023), the Order of British Columbia (2024), King Charles III’s Coronation Medal (2024) and the International Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal of Honor (2025).

He was also named chair of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) in 2000-2001 and chair of the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) in 2023-2024, further demonstrating his ongoing commitment to the future of the fresh produce industry.

Today, Oppy is widely regarded as one of North America’s leading produce companies, employing more than 400 people globally. As Anderson reflects on his 50-year career, his work continues to inspire the next generation of leaders.

The milestone was celebrated on March 6 with a documentary tribute and reception in Vancouver, where Anderson was joined by colleagues, friends and family, while team members in other offices took part in the festivities remotely.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for over 165 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.