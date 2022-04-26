John-Campbell Barmmer, Longtime Industry Executive, Passes Away

Coral Gables, FL — Fruit and floral industry executive John-Campbell Barmmer, age 76, passed away on April 18, 2022 at home in Glen Mills, PA. Born in Bridgeport, CT and raised in Westport, CT, John graduated from Norwalk, CT’s Central Catholic High School in 1963 and went on to earn his undergraduate degree from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA and his MBA from Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA.



John and his wife of 52-plus years, Mary Friel Barmmer, resided in the Fox Hill Farm community in Glen Mills since 2014. They were deeply involved residents of Palmetto Bay, FL for the previous 25 years.



John worked as a senior-level executive for Chiquita Brands, Inc. for 20-plus years. He was passionate about and quickly moved up the banana marketing side of the business until the mid-1980’s, when he was tapped to lead the newly organized Chiquita Tropical Products group in a demanding role as its inaugural president. Driven by his tireless work ethic and skill for connecting with other people, John structured the acquisition of several business units, organized a diversified sales division for branded Chiquita produce like melons, pineapples, grapefruit, mangos, and other tropical fruits, and secured marketing agreements with retailers across the globe.



John parted ways with Chiquita in 1989 and relocated his family to South Florida. Buoyed by his expansive marketing experience and expertise, John incorporated his own floral import and marketing company, FPMS, Inc. A tireless worker, he also joined the Chestnut Hill Farms management team as Director of Business Development. In the next 21 years, John used his superior ability assessing business landscapes to implement winning strategy and company culture centered around building long-term relationships providing beneficial results for farm and retailer alike.



In 2011, John retired from Chestnut Hill Farms and soon relocated to Glen Mills, PA with his wife Mary, a Delaware County native.



John is fondly remembered by all for his deep business acumen, razor-sharp wit, and honest, transparent approach to everyone he encountered. He was a mentor to many and a true friend.



He is survived by Mary, sons Dylan John Barmmer and Brendan (Olga) Barmmer, a brother, Russell G. (Karen) Barmmer II, two granddaughters, Isabel and Amelia Barmmer and a large group of nieces and nephews.