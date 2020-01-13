John Vena Inc. Hires New Controller

PHILADELPHIA – After the retirement of their former CFO, John Vena Inc. (JVI) has welcomed a fresh face to the finance team. Omar Ford-Bey joined the team as Financial Controller effective November 2019.

Prior to joining JVI, Mr. Ford-Bey was with the Chester Water Authority for six years, where he was Accounting Manager. He has an MBA from Widener University and a BS from Livingstone College.

In his role at JVI, Mr. Ford-Bey will oversee all accounting processes and financial reporting, as well as manage the administrative finance team. He joins the executive team with a fresh perspective on accounting analysis and inventory management from his tenure in public utilities.

John Vena III, president of John Vena Inc. believes that Mr. Ford-Bey brings new energy to the team. “I am excited about the fresh expertise that Omar brings from an industry that is very different from produce, but shares some core challenges.”

###

About John Vena Inc.

Established in 1919, John Vena Inc. (JVI) is a fourth-generation, family-owned and -operated specialty produce importer, wholesaler, and distributor providing a full suite of services including repacking, ripening, and logistics. JVI handles a wide range of specialty and premium items for foodservice, retail, and processing, including fresh herbs, greenhouse vegetables, gourmet foods, tropical fruits, ethnic produce, wild edibles, microgreens, edible flowers, and baby vegetables.

For more information: www.johnvenaproduce.com