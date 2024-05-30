Joining Forces Against Childhood Cancer: Seald Sweet Renewing its commitment with ALSF

Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet, a leading provider of fresh fruits and vegetables, is excited to announce the renewal of its partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) for the year 2024, after a successful campaign in 2023. This collaboration reflects Seald Sweet’s continued commitment to supporting the Foundation’s mission of fighting childhood cancer.

“Joining forces with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is more than a partnership; it’s a commitment to turning lemons into hope and healing for children battling cancer. Together, we’re squeezing out every drop of potential for a brighter, healthier future.” Said Mayda Sotomayor, CEO of Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet.

As part of this partnership, Seald Sweet will be making a donation to ALSF to fund innovative research projects and support families and children battling cancer. This contribution aligns with Seald Sweet’s belief in the power of making a positive impact in the lives of others.

“This year, we are thrilled to introduce something new to our partnership with ALSF,” said GT Parris, Lemon Commodity Manager at Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet. “Our global network of growers are joining the cause, making our commitment more impactful. We are proud to support their efforts to give back together to the communities we serve.”

Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet’s partnership with ALSF will kick off in June 2024, coinciding with the beginning of Seald Sweet’s lemon season and the “Lemonade days” event hosted by ALSF. Throughout the partnership, Seald Sweet will be promoting ALSF through the creation of a limited-edition packaging, featuring the Foundation’s logo from June to October. In addition, the company will donate fresh lemons for their events.

About Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet

Seald Sweet was founded in 1909 as a Florida citrus grower cooperative. In 1998, Seald Sweet became part of Greenyard, transforming the company into Greenyard USA, a global marketer through their international network of companies. Today Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet is a leading supplier of the citrus category, grapes, pears, avocados, blueberries, vegetables, and more through their global network of companies and partners.

Greenyard (Euronext Brussels: GREEN) is a global market leader in fresh, frozen and prepared fruit and vegetables, flowers and plants. Counting Europe’s leading retailers amongst its customer base, Greenyard offers efficient and sustainable solutions to customers and suppliers through best-in-class products, market leading innovation, operational excellence and outstanding service. Its vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit and vegetables at any moment, easy, fast and pleasurable, while fostering nature. With around 8 600 employees operating in 23 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people, and customer and supplier relationships, as the key assets which enable it to deliver goods and services worth around € 5,1 billion per annum. www.greenyard.group

About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org