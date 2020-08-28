Jon Dorminey Joins G&R Farms as Director of Operations

Glennville, GA – G&R Farms, who specializes in sweet onions, is proud to welcome Jon Dorminey to serve as Director of Operations. Dorminey will be responsible for long-range planning, cost analysis, revamping policies and procedures and overseeing inventory, shipping and production staff.

Dorminey has spent his career working in education. In his previous position, he served as Vice President of the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) in which he was responsible for all Athletic components of the GISA, including state playoffs, eligibility, rule enforcement and board training. Prior to that he served as Head of School at both Pinewood Christian Academy and Robert Toombs Christian Academy and was responsible for all aspects of the K3-12 college preparatory school and managed more than 60 professional employees.

“I’ve known Jon for a long time and we’re excited to have him join our team. With his exceptional organizational and managerial skills, he’ll be an asset to our organization,” stated Walt Dasher, Vice President of G&R Farms. “As part of our strategic planning process, we’re making many positive changes as we strive to develop the most consistent, sustainable and sweet tasting product on the market.”

Jon received his BS in Sports Management from Georgia Southern University in 1996 and later obtained his Masters degree in Business Administration from Georgia Southwestern State University in 1998, while also serving as a graduate Assistant basketball coach.

###

About G&R Farms

As a third-generation family farm, G&R Farms began in Southeast Georgia with a small farm in 1945. Today, the organization has grown to over 5,000 acres encompassing several crops with a main focus on sweet onions. G&R Farms has been growing, packing, marketing and shipping sweet onions for nearly seven decades. The company is dedicated to providing consistent quality year-round while perfecting the quality and flavor of sweet onions through research and development. For more information visit www.grfarmsvidaliaonions.com.