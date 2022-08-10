Joolies Dates Competes in Battle of The Brands for a Chance to be Featured on National Television Show, Behind the Wrapper hosted by Marc Summers

(Los Angeles) Joolies Organic Medjool Dates is a contestant in “Battle of The Brands: The Ultimate Snackdown” this week, August 8-14, 2022. Hosted by Better For You media, Joolies is battling Zolli Candy, a stevia-based candy company aimed at better dental health. Every week over the course of eight weeks, there will be a new, brand versus brand battle. Among all of the featured brands, each product is healthy, organic, non-GMO, and designed to be both good for your body and good for Mother Earth.

Joolies is the only produce company participating in the competition. Growing for nearly 20 years in Coachella Valley, Joolies Dates is an organic farm and vertically integrated brand, bringing medjool dates to the forefront of produce. An environmentally rooted company at its core, Joolies uses sustainable paper based packaging, using 98% less than traditional date containers. The company also upcycles its “ugly,” lower-grade fruit into value-added products and repurposes date pits for cattle feed in order to fight food waste. Joolies is the only date grower that is certified USDA organic and glyphosate residue-free. Additionally, Joolies has 500 acres of date palms that sequester carbon from the air. How much more loving for Mother Earth can you be?

“Here at Joolies, we’re on a mission to share the nutritious goodness of organic medjool dates,” says Marketing Director, Amanda Sains. “Our goal is to bring delight and charm to the overall category and experience of eating dates.”

Joolies was selected by Better for You media out of thousands of brands at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim during March this year. The company was interviewed amongst other brands competing in the Battle, including Cleveland Kitchen, Midday Squares, Super Coffee, Tosi Snacks and more.

By voting in the battle, users will receive a promotion code to use at their selected brand’s website, as well as a chance to win a year’s supply of the winning brand. For more information and to vote for Joolies, please visit https://battleofthebrands.tv/

The winner of each week’s battle will be featured in an episode of the new TV Show, Behind the Wrapper, hosted by celebrity game show host, Marc Summers. Behind the Wrapper Season 1 will air as full episodes and in addition to being showcased, brand’s will earn a chance to secure funding from investors and global distribution in BFY sister company Grovara LLC’s catalog.

About Joolies

Joolies brings flavorful, organic medjool dates from our palms to yours as a delicious, healthy on-the-go snack. Medjool dates, also known as the King of Dates, are a great source of energy, have a low glycemic index and are full of beneficial nutrients. To ensure the best possible quality, Joolies dates are hand-picked from the tree, carefully packed at peak ripeness and never dried. The Kohl Family Farm has been producing organic medjool dates for nearly two decades and has honed their craft to present Joolies to the world. A joint partnership between the Kohl Family Farm and Venice Brands along with the Desert Valley Date facility, Joolies is vertically integrated company on a mission to share the nutritious goodness of organic medjool dates grown in the sunny Coachella Valley of Southern California. Learn more at www.joolies.com and share how you’re date-ing @jooliesdates.

About BFY Media:

The Better For You (BFY) Media network covers the global wellness market for global-minded, socially-conscious, and forward-thinking consumers. BFY Media produces multi-channel programming and content from original productions, licensed final series and materials, and curated wellness industry media sources, providing data-driven, in-depth educational entertainment that leaves everyone feeling good. For more, visit betterforyoumedia.com.